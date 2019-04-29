Air Liquide Expands Supply Contract to LyondellBasell PO/TBA Plant with New Long-Term Utilities Agreement in the U.S.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Liquide announced today that it has expanded its utilities supply agreement with LyondellBasell for its new propylene oxide (PO) and tertiary butyl alcohol (TBA) project in the Houston area. This agreement comes in addition to the long-term contract already signed with LyondellBasell to supply oxygen for this project, which will be the world's largest PO/TBA plant. With this new long-term agreement and related investment Air Liquide reinforces its presence as a major supplier in the Gulf Coast.

The PO/TBA project is comprised of facilities in two sites, with the PO/TBA plant to be located in the LyondellBasell Channelview Complex in Channelview, Texas; and the associated ethers unit in the company’s Bayport Complex in Pasadena, Texas. With this newly expanded long-term utilities agreement, Air Liquide will supply steam, electricity, treated water and nitrogen to the PO/TBA project’s ethers unit.

In April 2018, Air Liquide signed a separate long-term agreement to supply oxygen to the PO/TBA project’s Channelview location. These two agreements confirm Air Liquide’s long-term partnership with LyondellBasell and Air Liquide’s presence as a major supplier of industrial gas and utilities to the project.

LyondellBasell announced in July 2017 its decision to build the world's largest PO/TBA plant as part of its organic growth program. The project is designed to meet rising global demand for both urethanes and cleaner-burning oxyfuels. Start-up is expected in 2021.

Susan Ellerbusch, CEO of Air Liquide USA LLC, said: “Air Liquide and LyondellBasell have a long and complementary history in the Gulf Coast region of the U.S. We appreciate their continued trust and recognition of Air Liquide’s customer focus and commitment to safe, reliable and sustainable solutions to help them realize the fullest potential of their new world scale investments.”

The Large Industries world business line of Air Liquide

offers gas and energy solutions that improve process efficiency and help achieve greater respect for the environment, mainly in the refining and natural gas, chemicals, metals and energy markets. In 2018, revenues were €5,685 million.

Air Liquide in the United States

Air Liquide employs more than 20,000 people in the U.S. in more than 1,300 locations and plant facilities including a world-class R&D center. The company offers industrial and medical gases, technologies and related services to a wide range of customers in energy, petrochemical, industrial, electronics and healthcare markets. www.airliquide.com/USA

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

