Lash Group and Medisafe Form Strategic Collaboration to Advance Patient Adherence by Deploying Mobile Engagement Before the First Fill

FORT MILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lash Group, a patient support services company and a part of AmerisourceBergen, and Medisafe, a leading medication management platform, today announced that, together, they will provide an end-to-end patient adherence solution that combines a top-rated mobile platform within Lash Group’s current hub services programs.

The Medisafe mobile application provides real-time, personalized interventions using predictive analytics and machine learning, and now through this innovative collaboration, Medisafe will identify “at-risk” patients for Lash Group’s licensed clinicians. This patient journey solution now provides support after therapy is prescribed, but before the first fill. The collaboration also creates visibility into the patient’s approval and shipment status of their medication, while simultaneously providing the opportunity to educate and engage with patients.

“We know that nearly three in four patients are non-adherent to their medication in some way,” said Tommy Bramley, Ph.D., President of Lash Group. “At Lash Group, we are always building on our legacy of helping patients with access, affordability, and adherence to optimize outcomes. We are excited to work with Medisafe to provide an additional layer of digital communication to improve adherence rates and instill healthy behaviors. We meet patient needs by providing both digital and human support to help guide patients on their path to recovery and to a higher quality of life.”

According to the Annals of Internal Medicine, more than 30 percent of initial prescriptions are never filled. And even the 70 percent of patients who do fill a prescription often fall off therapy in the first few months. Medisafe’s research shows that refill rates for its users are as much as 17 percent higher than for non-users.

Specialty medications often require a rigorous health benefit verification and approval process, resulting in long lag times before patients receive their initial supply. Providing patients with transparency into the process and setting expectations on delivery timelines, while assisting with potential copay support program enrollment, can help temper disengagement.

“We are excited to move upstream in the patient journey making it easier for new patients to get started on therapy. And this solution offers patients further support throughout their journey as a trained clinician is never more than a tap away,” said Omri Shor, CEO of Medisafe. "Our strategic collaboration will improve the well-being of patients with severe illness and complex medication regimens at scale by helping them stay adherent to specialty medications for longer. We see great value working with Lash Group to offer this high-tech, high-touch approach.”

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our 21,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on the Fortune 500, with more than $160 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at amerisourcebergen.com.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the personalized medication management platform addressing non-adherence across a care journey, a $300 billion problem in the US alone. Medisafe's cloud-based mobile platform personalizes content, resources and interventions — such as educational videos, coupons and motivational messages — based on each user's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration among patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals through caregiver tools and reports, and helps the healthcare professionals improve health outcomes and sustain quality care initiatives. Medisafe's almost five million registered patient and caregiver users have recorded over one billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and contributed 200,000 user reviews that average 4.7 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play app stores. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 certified.