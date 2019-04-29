Kamari and Kinect Partner to Fund HIV Testing Programmes in Africa

VALLETTA, Malta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kamari, a project building an ecosystem of mobile gaming and lotteries with existing licenses in over seven African countries, has partnered with Kinect, a blockchain-based health technology platform focused on advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to fund and promote new HIV testing programmes in countries across the African continent.

Kinect and Kamari, both focused on development across Africa, have formed an official partnership with the intention of promoting health initiatives and increase the detection of infectious diseases, aimed to support the United Nations SDG #3: Good Health and Well Being. The two projects have proposed the establishment of a special, multi-country lottery to encourage untested males between the ages of 18 to 34 years to undergo an HIV test at participating clinics with the goal of promoting education and treatment for infected individuals.

“HIV infection is a serious issue in many African countries and the ongoing spread of the disease by untested individuals, has been incredibly difficult to address,” said Toby Carroll, Kinect Chairman. “We believe that this partnership with Kamari and the proposed lottery to incentivise those untested individuals to take their first test, will lead to increased education, treatment and hopefully reduce the spread of the disease.”

Kinect is a health focused technology company, which works in close alignment with Ministries of Health and large global charities across Africa, to improve the wellbeing of the African people. Kinect has also been operating in Mumbai, India for the last four months with its blockchain enabled electronic health record and patient incentivisation system working seamlessly to improve patient treatment programmes.

Kamari is a new multi-country initiative with existing gaming, online casino, and lottery licenses across multiple African countries with the goal of building a united mobile gaming and lottery ecosystem for over one billion people. By integrating existing infrastructure and licensing with a standardised currency for gaming and payments, Kamari will instantly offer a better experience to hundreds of millions of people across Africa.

“Africa will be a multi-currency universe creating benefit and liquidity to all from the unbanked to the commercially astute,” said Dr. Christopher Cleverly, CEO of Kamari. “Kinect has a model that will thrive on an interoperable platform of shared values created through collaboration. This will be a game changer for medical data and application on the continent.”

Kinect recently formed a partnership with ZEU Crypto networks and its Canadian Stock Exchange listed company, St Georges Eco-Mining to develop its private permissioned blockchain that can integrate with major platforms including Cardano and EOS. ZEU Crypto Networks are investing US$2.45m into Kinect to enable development and expansion in existing operations.

Since 2016, Kinect has raised US$5.75m to bring the platform and business development to its current state and ensure successful expansion across Africa and other emerging economies with the greatest need.

Kinect and Kamari have entered into a US$2.5m coin swap to fund the initiative.

To learn more visit:

www.kamari.io

www.kinecthub.com