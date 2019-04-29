HealtHIE Nevada, Nevada Hospital Association and Collective Medical Announce Collaboration to Reduce Avoidable Readmissions

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealtHIE Nevada today announced a collaboration with the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) and Collective Medical, the nation’s most effective network for care collaboration. Focused on reducing avoidable hospital readmissions, the effort combines the depth of HealtHIE Nevada’s data with Collective’s nationwide network, clinical interoperability functionality, and user generated content and insights, to arm the NHA member hospitals to better identify and support vulnerable patients at risk for readmission.

In 2018, Nevada had the second highest readmission rate in the country—15.6 percent of Medicare enrollees over the age of 65 were readmitted 30 days after hospital discharge. Together, HealtHIE Nevada and Collective will empower the NHA members to collaborate with diverse care teams to support vulnerable patients and reduce avoidable hospital readmissions.

HealtHIE Nevada, the state’s only health information exchange, is connected to most of Nevada’s hospitals and is rapidly growing its network of additional providers. HealtHIE Nevada is committed to providing real-time, secure, and accurate exchange of clinical information to improve the value and quality of patient centered care.

“HealtHIE Nevada is excited to collaborate with the NHA and Collective on this initiative,” says Michael Gagnon, Executive Director of HealtHIE Nevada. “Collective has proven its value through partnerships with other state HIEs by providing valuable and actionable insights at the point of care. We look forward to working with Collective to empower Nevada providers to deliver the best possible patient care.”

Collective’s real-time, risk adjusted event notification and care collaboration platform serves all points of care across emergent, inpatient, post-acute, mental and behavioral, and ambulatory settings, as well as stakeholders in ACOs and health plans. Collective’s technology has been proven to significantly reduce hospital readmissions.

According to an article published by Healthcare IT News, Legacy Salmon Creek in Vancouver, Washington, reduced its all-cause 30-day readmission rate by 24.9 percent and overall ED visit rate by identified high utilizers by 81 percent with the Collective Platform.

“We’re grateful to get to work with HealtHIE Nevada and the NHA to demonstrate how care coordination can meaningfully impact avoidable hospital readmissions,” says Chris Klomp, CEO of Collective Medical. “Together, we’re advancing interoperability to the next level to enable true clinical collaboration at scale.”

HealtHIE Nevada and Collective Medical plan to begin offering their combined services by the fall of 2019. Learn more about Collective’s impact at www.collectivemedical.com.

ABOUT HEALTHIE NEVADA

HealtHIE Nevada is a private, nonprofit, community-based HIE dedicated to connecting healthcare organizations by managing real time, secure, and accurate exchange of clinical information. HealtHIE Nevada operates throughout the entire state and is the only HIE open and available to the entire Nevada healthcare community.

Through your participation in HealtHIE Nevada, healthcare data can be securely shared between organizations to help you comply with new specifications. HealtHIE Nevada is managed under contract by HealthInsight Nevada, a recognized leader in quality improvement; transparency and public reporting; health information technology programs; healthcare system delivery and payment reform efforts; and human factors science research and application.

ABOUT COLLECTIVE MEDICAL

Collective Medical empowers care teams to improve patient outcomes by closing the communication gaps that undermine patient care. With a nationwide network engaged with every national health plan in the country, hundreds of hospitals and health systems and tens of thousands of providers, Collective Medical’s system-agnostic platform is trusted by care teams to identify at-risk and complex patients and facilitate actionable collaboration to make better care decisions and improve outcomes. Based in Salt Lake City, Collective Medical is proven to streamline transitions of care, improve coordination across diverse care teams, and reduce medically unnecessary hospital admissions. Learn more at www.collectivemedical.com and Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE NHA

The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) is a not-for-profit, statewide trade association representing Nevada's acute care hospitals along with psychiatric, rehabilitation and other specialty hospitals as well as health-related agencies and organizations throughout the state. Allied with the American Hospital Association, the NHA is an independent organization headquartered in Reno, Nev. Learn more at www.nvha.net.