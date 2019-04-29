Qlik® Partners with Suntiva to Support FDA Integrated Services BPA

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qlik has partnered with Suntiva, a business transformation company, to support the Federal Drug Administration’s (FDA) Integrated Services BPA contract awarded February 2019. This five-year vehicle will enable the FDA to provide consistency in service delivery within the areas of Training Support Services; Learning Management System (LMS) Support; Program and Project Management; Human Capital Management; and Strategic Communications Services to FDA Offices and Centers.

The partnership between Qlik and Suntiva will help the FDA adapt to advances in technology and build a strong organizational foundation for its employees and leadership. Using Qlik’s data analytics and visualization solutions, the partnership will help uncover insights into the agency’s workforce management, operations and processes in order to further its vision to advance regulatory science, speed innovation, improve regulatory decision-making, and deliver safe products to people in need.

“Federal agencies are faced with the insurmountable task of organizing and analyzing massive sets of data,” said Andrew Churchill, Vice President of Federal for Qlik. “Qlik is thrilled to be a part of Suntiva’s ongoing work with the agency that protects our nation’s public health. We are confident that our solutions will help the FDA in its mission while increasing data literacy across the federal government.”

The five-year vehicle will assist the FDA in its goal to enhance workforce capabilities and strengthen collaboration across its teams. Qlik will provide Suntiva with a platform to access, manage and leverage the data collected throughout the term of the vehicle.

“Success with data requires a platform that can surface opportunities and make it fast and easy to share those findings with decision makers.” said Churchill. “Qlik is looking forward to helping members and leaders of the FDA access and make sense of the data sets necessary for transforming business operations and achieving mission-critical results.”

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik’s end-to-end data management and analytics platform brings together all of an organization’s data from any source, enabling people at any skill level to use their curiosity to uncover new insights. Companies use Qlik to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 48,000 customers around the world.

About Suntiva

Suntiva is a business transformation company serving Federal Government agencies. We are committed to Enabling Smart Government™ by supporting government leaders with Digital, Workforce and Business Process Transformation solutions and services designed to improve performance through people, process and technology in significant, measurable and sustainable ways.

