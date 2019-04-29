Mullen Technologies to Produce Qiantu K50 in Washington State

BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresh off a successful showing at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, Mullen Technologies, a new American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has chosen the Spokane region of Washington state to produce the Qiantu K50 – the company’s flagship sports coupe. Mullen and the West Plains Airport Area Public Development Authority (PDA) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the construction of 1.3 million square feet of assembly, manufacturing, and research and development facilities in the Spokane region of Washington state.

“We are thrilled to be finalizing this critical first step in bringing the Qiantu K50 by Mullen to North America,” says David Michery, Mullen Founder & CEO. “The response to the vehicle at the New York Auto Show was incredible and we can’t wait to get positive feedback once people actually drive this beautiful EV.”

Mullen Technologies is working with the PDA to develop and produce its Qiantu K50 pure electric sports car in Spokane County with approximately 55 jobs at startup, increasing to 863 jobs by 2026. The company, through Mullen Energy, has a further interest in bringing its battery research and development of lithium batteries for its autos and other uses which would increase the job count to nearly 3,000. Over the next two years, Mullen will be developing an air handling system to optimize the battery cell life.

“We are very excited about the LOI with Mullen,” said Larry Krauter, Chair of the PDA and CEO of Spokane International Airport. “This is exactly why we created the Public Development Authority, to attract innovative companies to the region who create well-paying jobs so we can make up the income disparity with the rest of Washington. This is the role our community leaders envisioned for the PDA and the LOI is another example of our efforts to deliver on that vision.”

The PDA would construct the facilities, including site improvements and rail access, and lease the facilities to Mullen. The PDA is currently working with Mullen to secure an interim facility of approximately 100,000 square feet for their immediate use for the battery research and development, production and initial assembly of the sports car.

The Qiantu K50 by Mullen will hit North American roads in the second half of 2020. The pure electric high-performance sports car is capable of 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds, 125 mph maximum speed (electronically limited) and a range of approximately 200 miles. With the innovation Mullen Energy has underway the lithium batteries powering the sports car would be 30% lighter and would significantly increase the overall range of the vehicle. The stunning design paired with two motors generating 430-horsepower forms a truly unique vehicle primed for the exciting electrified future of the automobile.

About Mullen Technologies:

Mullen Technologies is a Southern California based licensed electric vehicle manufacturer with international distribution which owns several synergistic businesses including: Mullen Auto Sales, a fast-growing series of automobile dealerships throughout California; and CarHub, a new and unique digital platform that leverages AI and offers a complete, fun to use solution for buying, selling and owning a car. In addition, Mullen is currently working with several global OEM partners to provide exciting EV options that will fit perfectly into the lives of American consumers.

About West Plains Airport Area Public Development Authority:

The PDA was created by joint agreements of the City of Spokane, Spokane County and the Spokane International Airport for the purpose of growing economic prosperity in the Spokane Region. The PDA was recently an integral partner in the successful recruitment of the Amazon Fulfillment center. Other recent announcements include the construction of a North 40 Outfitters retail store, Marriot Springhill Suites, Sleep Inn, Kenworth Truck Sales, Bush Car Wash and several food establishments. Significant public investment is also underway in the PDA including the reconstruction of both Medical Lake and Geiger Interchanges with I-90 and the complete reconstruction of Geiger Boulevard along with utility infrastructure.