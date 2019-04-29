SofBoost Strategically Partners with Scott Verner to Launch Rehabilitation Tools Using Artificial Intelligence

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SofBoost, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) body recognition technology, has partnered with notable healthcare entrepreneur, Scott Verner, in jointly launching their latest venture, RehabBoost. This new initiative will work to develop a comprehensive library of rehabilitation tools for medical application, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technology.

“We are thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to disrupt the healthcare and rehabilitation space, as an extension of our broader mission to transform the way movements are learned and practiced,” said SofBoost CEO, Paul Jaure. “We believe Scott to be the perfect strategic partner for RehabBoost, especially with his deep roots in the life sciences sector.” Verner is also currently the President and CEO of TRIVIDIA Health, as well as the Chairman of The Job Creators Network Foundation.

“I’ve closely followed SofBoost’s demonstrated success in the machine learning space, and believe our collaboration will make an important contribution to the healthcare industry,” said Scott. “This project aligns with my personal mission to create new business models and strategies that transform the way patient needs are fulfilled, and I’m excited to see our vision come to life.” Verner was honored by South Florida Business Journal with the “Ultimate CEO Award” in 2013, as well as named “Power Leader in Health Care” the same year.

SofBoost’s patent-pending technology compares user body positions with predetermined methodologies, drawing on proprietary algorithms to produce personalized corrective analysis in real-time. This first-of-its-kind product will offer instant and personalized rehabilitation support from anywhere, through an easy-to-use app interface.

Having proven a similar concept with golf through critically-acclaimed Golf Boost, a digital golf swing analysis app developed by common partners, RehabBoost marks the company’s first expansion to other categories, and is in line with its growth strategy. SofBoost is actively seeking strategic partnerships to expand into various swing sports, fitness and other line extensions, the company said.

About SofBoost

SofBoost is a technology startup focused on developing proprietary AI body recognition technology with a mission to disrupt multiple sectors.