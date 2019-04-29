FiberLight Automates Network Operations with Blue Planet

HANOVER, Md. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiberLight, an industry leader in providing high-performance metro and long-haul fiber transport services, selected automation software from Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), to dramatically improve its service delivery process across its multi-vendor network. FiberLight is deploying Blue Planet Inventory (BPI) and Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) to automate the rapid turn-up and delivery of the new, on-demand services its customers require.

FiberLight’s network includes 14,000 miles of fiber in some of the most rapidly expanding metro areas in the U.S., including Atlanta, Baltimore, Tampa and Washington D.C., as well as throughout the state of Texas. FiberLight’s high-bandwidth services include managed Ethernet and Wave Transport, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul over private and diversely constructed fiber backbone rings.

BPI gives FiberLight a unified, dynamic view of its network and service resources. This reduces the amount of time spent on manual operations and allows faster turn-up of services, enabling FiberLight to provide a quote for new services in a few days, compared to months.

Combined, BPI and MDSO provide FiberLight accurate network visibility and automated software control to its OSS/BSS operations across multiple network layers, domains, and vendors. This helps to reduce service and order fulfillment errors, boosting end customer satisfaction.

FiberLight is also leveraging Blue Planet Professional Services to seamlessly extend software-defined networking (SDN) capabilities throughout its operations, enabling faster time to market.

“A crucial step in delivering a superior customer experience is having the ability to turn up services quickly and easily. Ciena’s Blue Planet gives us an unprecedented understanding of our network resources, allowing us to optimize service delivery, fault isolation and resolution, so we can provide the quality of service that our customers require today and in the future.”

- Kevin Coyne, Chief Operating Officer, FiberLight

- "Network operators across the globe are taking steps to create more adaptive networks that can respond effortlessly to the ever-changing expectations of their customers. Blue Planet’s closed loop approach to automation is critical to achieving the Adaptive NetworkTM vision by seamlessly supporting those mission critical business process that span network and IT. For operators like FiberLight, Blue Planet Inventory integrated with our orchestration capabilities enables faster time to market for new services, delivering more value to their end customers.”

- Rick Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena

About FiberLight

FiberLight designs, builds and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client’s digital transformation. With 14,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit fiberlight.com.

About Blue Planet

Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), provides market-leading intelligent automation software and specialized professional services to help clients modernize their IT and network operations. Driven by policy and AI-based insights, Blue Planet delivers the closed-loop automation tools needed to align IT and networking processes—critical to facilitating digital transformation. For updates on Blue Planet, visit www.blueplanet.com.

