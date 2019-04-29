Care N’ Care and Turn-Key Health Partner to Improve Quality of Life for Members Burdened by a Serious or Advanced Illness

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Care N’ Care (HMO/PPO) Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage plan in North Texas, announced today a partnership with Turn-Key Health (Turn-Key), an Enclara Healthcare company that delivers a community-based palliative solution to health plans, provider organizations and their members with a serious or advanced illness. Through this partnership, Turn-Key will provide Care N’ Care members and their caregivers with its home-based Palliative Illness Management® (PIM) solution, which improves symptom management, establishes goals of care, promotes shared decision-making, and reduces unplanned and non-beneficial healthcare.

“We’re confident that this collaborative partnership will benefit our members who need additional support, strengthening the medical home, improving quality of care, and focusing on pain and symptom control while respecting their wishes regarding their care,” says David J. Sand, MD MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Care N’ Care. “PIM goes beyond traditional care coordination to address Social Determinants of Health in its approach, which results in better patient-centered care plans. The combination of Care N’ Care as a trusted healthcare partner and Turn-Key’s highly structured and consistent PIM® solution will effectively address the needs of our members who are struggling with the physical, psychological and social challenges of a serious illness.”

Greer Myers, president, Turn-Key, says, “We are very excited to be collaborating with the Care N’ Care team to expand their scope of supportive member services to include community-based palliative care. We continue to execute on our parent company’s (Enclara Healthcare) goal of simplifying complex care through our innovative, high-touch, home-based program, which engages members and caregivers to better align goals of care with individual treatment preferences.”

About Care N’ Care

Care N’ Care is a local Medicare Advantage health plan providing North Texas Medicare beneficiaries affordable alternatives that improve and simplify Medicare coverage. With both PPO and HMO health plans, Care N’ Care offers all of the traditional benefits included in original Medicare plus additional benefits and services, including a personal Healthcare Concierge to serve as the single point of contact and trusted partner throughout the member’s healthcare experience. For more information visit cnchealthplan.com.

About Turn-Key Health

Turn-Key Health, an Enclara Healthcare company, serves health plans, provider organizations and their members who are experiencing a serious or advanced illness. Its Palliative Illness Management™ (PIM™) model introduces a new, innovative option to improve care quality, address costs and reduce burdens associated with life-limiting illnesses. Visit www.turn-keyhealth.com.