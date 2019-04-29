Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Launches Industry-Leading B2B eCommerce Experience – Proof™

SGProof.com enables Southern Glazer's suppliers to showcase thousands of products, while giving customers the ability to use smart search technology to find offerings perfectly suited for their businesses.

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)— the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it is launching Proof™, an industry-leading B2B eCommerce experience for its customers. Available at www.SGProof.com, the digital platform gives Southern Glazer’s customers the convenience and control of 24/7 online ordering and account management. Customers can search Southern Glazer’s extensive portfolio of brands, reorder favorites, and browse and discover exciting new products from anywhere and on any device.

“Proof™ is one more way Southern Glazer’s is responding to the changing marketplace, meeting the evolving needs of our customers, and giving our suppliers new ways to grow their businesses,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, CEO, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “With this innovative new offering, we will be able to further strengthen customer relationships and become even better brand builders for our suppliers.”

Serving as a virtual beverage expert for customers, SGProof.com features product ratings and reviews from Robert Parker, Wine Spectator, and Whisky Advocate, customized product recommendations, food pairings, and more. Customers can also be confident that they will always receive the same pricing whether they order online, over the phone, or in person through their sales consultant. SGProof.com is currently available to customers in Indiana, Kentucky, and Washington, and will be available to customers in Florida, Oregon, and South Carolina on May 20. Additional markets will be rolling out throughout 2019.

“SGProof.com enables our suppliers to showcase thousands of products, while giving our customers the ability to use smart search technology to find offerings perfectly suited for their businesses,” added Carlos Vigil, Vice President, Commercial Effectiveness, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “We are truly setting the bar for a modern digital experience in the beverage industry.”

In addition to benefits for suppliers and customers, Proof™ empowers Southern Glazer’s sales teams to focus on what they do best – consultative selling and spending more time exposing customers to new brands and insights that help them grow their businesses. Specifically, Southern Glazer’s has deployed a new Proof™ customer relationship management platform for its sales team that will give these front-line heroes valuable information to help them grow customers’ business. Additionally, Proof™ contains a platform for the Southern Glazer’s customer advocacy team to enhance the customer experience. These new tools and teams leverage advanced data analytics and insights so Southern Glazer’s can respond faster and deliver better results for both customers and suppliers.

“This initiative reinforces our longstanding tradition of service and innovation, while enhancing the value proposition we bring to our customers and suppliers,” said John Wittig, Chief Transformation Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “SGProof.com complements the service we provide to our customers through the most highly-trained and knowledgeable salesforce in the industry, with access to our world-class portfolio of brands just a few clicks away.”

Southern Glazer’s customers or those interested in becoming a Southern Glazer’s customer can learn more about Proof™ at https://about.sgproof.com/.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.