Hydrofarm and APTUS Plant-Tech USA Announce Exclusive Distribution Partnership

PETALUMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., a leading independent wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, today announced a strategic, exclusive partnership with APTUS Plant-Tech USA.

APTUS Plant-Tech USA is the exclusive importer of APTUS premium plant fertilizer products directly from Holland. The APTUS brand was created by plant scientists in the Netherlands who researched formulas to incorporate natural ingredients and proprietary processes into unique end products for consumers. The APTUS approach is to focus on education and enhancing plant health, which enables high yields and increased quality without the use of harmful synthetic chemicals.

The result of this extensive work is the APTUS Premium Collection, a range of ultra-concentrated bio-stimulants that are able to work with traditional inorganic or organic base fertilizers.

“We are excited to bring APTUS’ quality-driven premium fertilizers for the professional indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse grower—to all of our customers,” said Hydrofarm CEO Bill Toler.

Kris Kaminski, COO of APTUS Plant-Tech added, “We are extremely proud to have the opportunity to work with Hydrofarm, a true pioneer of the gardening industry with decades of experience in this space. This exclusive partnership will bring our range of award-winning fertilizers to more growers than ever before.”

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is independently owned and is one of the nation’s leading wholesalers and manufacturers of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media. With an emphasis on excellent customer service, Hydrofarm has eight distribution centers across North America to best serve the growing needs of its customers. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

About Aptus Plant-Tech

APTUS Plant-Tech USA is a California based company and exclusive importer of APTUS products in the United States of America. Comprised of experts in the natural sciences, commercial-scale plant cultivation, and business management, APTUS Plant-Tech USA works to actively educate and promote the use of its concentrated, quality fertilizer products for use in all agriculture.