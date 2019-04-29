Accenture Federal Services Wins IT Contract with US Department of Energy Valued at $2 Billion

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has been awarded a blanket purchase order agreement (BPA) by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) that blends core information technology (IT) services with ongoing and new modernization priorities for DOE technology systems and infrastructures.

With a potential value of $2 billion and a five-year performance period, the CIO Business Operations Support Services (CBOSS) contract covers general IT support, telecommunications, cybersecurity, systems architecture and engineering, and shared services.

Under the terms of the CBOSS contract, Accenture Federal Services (AFS) will support DOE’s plan to migrate from an on-premises service model to a modern, cloud-based IT services model that will incorporate leading-edge, commercially available products and services. The approach aims to improve IT flexibility and reduce redundant infrastructure and commodity services while strengthening the overall security of the DOE’s IT environment.

“We are honored to partner with the Department of Energy to support their journey to the cloud and beyond,” said John Goodman, Accenture Federal Services chief executive. “DOE has clearly charted a new course to get to the cloud — one where the office of the CIO will embrace innovative approaches, new models, and emerging technologies to put its end-user customers at the center. We will use our market-leading expertise to help the DOE strengthen its IT security environment and achieve greater flexibility through the cloud to ensure successful mission outcomes.”

To accelerate DOE’s modernization priorities, AFS will leverage the newly expanded Accenture Federal Digital Studio, which brings leading service-design innovation methods and expertise to federal agencies. Located in Metro D.C., the Studio is devoted to co-creating digital solutions through a human-centered design approach and delivering better experiences for customers and the workforce. With its new capabilities that accelerate applied intelligence solutions and enable rapid prototyping of IT modernization solutions, the Studio can help the DOE advance mission outcomes more quickly than what is possible with traditional methods.

To deliver the master scope of work needed for the CBOSS contract, AFS formed a contractor teaming arrangement (CTA) with Unisys, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) and Red River to deliver additional depth and breadth across the full scope of the CBOSS contract.

Unisys is a global IT company offering security software and services; digital transformation and application services; cloud and infrastructure services; and digital workplace services to government and industry.

GDIT is a leading networking and telecommunications company specializing in unified communications. It currently operates network operations centers at more than 20 different federal agencies.

Red River is a technology transformation company with more than 20 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. The company has the entire portfolio of GSA IT-70 hardware and software SINs.

