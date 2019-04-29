Comcast Business and Choice Hotels International Partner on New Brand Standard for High-Speed Internet Access (HSIA)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced that it has entered into a three-year agreement with Choice Hotels to offer its Hospitality Solutions to their franchise operators nationwide. The partnership expands upon an existing relationship to deliver Ethernet services as a part of Choice Hotels’ strategic initiative to install high-speed Internet access (HSIA) at its franchised hotel properties nationwide.

“We view Comcast Business as a strategic, consultative partner with their finger on the pulse of the industry,” said Rick Summa, vice president of partner services at Choice Hotels International. “Their insights and expertise help shape and enhance our new standards; allowing us to ensure we have the necessary speeds to satisfy our guests connectivity needs now and well into the future.”

With hotel guests streaming video, downloading large files and running a myriad of bandwidth intensive applications, the HSIA standard meets the demand for increased bandwidth, greater network capacity, reliability and performance for Choice Hotels. With high-speed Internet solutions from Comcast Business, Choice Hotels is building a platform for growth and innovation across the brand to both satisfy guest expectations and deploy an increasing array of back-end, cloud-based operational systems. The strength and reach of the Comcast Business network, along with a broad portfolio of services and enterprise support team, make it uniquely suited to meet the needs of the hotel brand.

“Our partnership with Choice Hotels is an example of how Comcast Business is committed to enhancing and revolutionizing the hospitality industry,” said Purazar Gowadia, vice president enterprise business at Comcast Business. “Choice Hotels is among the leading hospitality brands implementing proactive standards for connectivity based on the trend of rising guest expectations.”

In 2014, Comcast Business was selected by Choice Hotels International as a qualified vendor for data, video and voice services. Over the past year, Comcast Business has provided Ethernet solutions in support of the HSIA standard for symmetrical fiber-optic bandwidth, as well as network monitoring, reporting and 24/7 guest and hotel support. This latest announcement extends the qualified vendor agreement and allows Comcast Business to deliver technology solutions that help Choice Hotels attract guests to their properties and improve the guest experience.

