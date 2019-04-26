FastForward.ai Partners with Digicel to Launch its Social Media Engagement and Commerce Platform in 31 Countries

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FastForward.ai and Digicel Group announced today a partnership to accelerate Digicel’s vision to become the digital lifestyle partner for its customers across the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. FastForward.ai platform will enable Digicel to reach, engage and enable commerce for its customers inside social media and messaging apps.

FastForward.ai platform uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to bring real-time automated offers, recommendations and answers, and 1-click purchases inside Facebook Messenger and other messaging apps. The platform enables efficient management of digital campaigns and customer relationship management inside social media and messaging apps.

FastForward.ai CEO, Augie K Fabela II, said, “We are excited to partner with Digicel as it forges a path to its digital future. FastForward.ai will bring Silicon Valley user experience and enable Digicel to give its customers the convenience of 1-click digital commerce and account management inside the world’s premier social media and messaging apps.”

Jean-Yves Charlier, Digicel Group CEO, said, “This is an important step forward on our journey towards becoming a digital lifestyle partner for our customers. FastForward.ai comes with a valuable Silicon Valley perspective and a unique product which provides an important foundation to engage and serve our customers inside social media and chat apps and significantly enhance their digital experience.”

About FastForward.ai

FastForward.ai is a social media engagement and commerce platform company that enables enterprises to reach and engage their customers with powerful digital services. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company is helping enterprises modernize the user experience, enabling engagement, unlocking 1-click digital commerce and driving brand awareness inside social media. Visit www.fastforward.ai for more information

About Digicel Group

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets, including Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programs. Visit www.digicelgroup.com for more information.