Transportation Company Selects Zayo for Integrated Solution

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A major transportation company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for wavelength connectivity, CloudLink connectivity and space, and power in two zColo facilities. The solution will support the company’s expanded hybrid cloud strategy, providing flexible cloud technologies and expanded computing power.

The wavelength and CloudLink solutions will provide highly reliable connectivity between company facilities, zColo data centers, and public cloud providers. CloudLink provides an on-ramp to Zayo’s extensive fiber network, enabling global connectivity to the world’s largest cloud services providers. Zayo’s global network connects thousands of on-net facilities, including data centers and public cloud providers.

As more companies move to cloud-based technology and more critical workloads to the cloud, direct, high-performance cloud connectivity has become increasingly important. The need for dedicated and secure connectivity is more important than ever in high-performance cloud computing. Whether public or private connectivity, Zayo leverages its extensive fiber network to support each individual company’s needs.

“This customer will rely on Zayo’s CloudLink on ramps in our zColo data centers, effectively creating a connectivity hub,” said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. “The solution further solidifies our relationship with this important customer, who appreciates our agility, responsiveness, and breadth of solutions.”

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

