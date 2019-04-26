OpenSesame Announces Partnership with Mindscaling to Expand Leadership Training Offering

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, announced the addition of Mindscaling to its popular OpenSesame Plus subscription to expand its world-class offering of curated leadership training critical to enterprise organizations. In today’s complex, increasingly global ecosystem where business challenges evolve at record speed, organizations need to prepare leaders and managers for the future.

The OpenSesame Plus subscription, with over 6,000 curated courses—now including Mindscaling—is the go-to solution for hundreds of Global 2000 companies to help streamline processes, develop and retain top talent, and future-proof their organization.

Mindscaling works with best-selling business authors and speakers to capture, translate, and convert their ideas into actionable learning experiences. Mindscaling believes that, by leveraging thought leadership, everyone can scale their mind for greater impact—driving engagement and creating positive change. The courses, most offered as effective microlearning lessons, are carefully crafted with award-winning instructional design, rich media, and dynamic interaction for optimal engagement and knowledge retention.

“As organizations grow and evolve their workforces, they need to develop tomorrow’s leaders to manage and inspire their employees,” said Spencer Thornton, Vice President of Curation at OpenSesame. “Adding Mindscaling courses to our OpenSesame Plus subscription ensures organizations have the impactful training to develop leaders who create real change and produce results.”

“We are delighted to partner with OpenSesame who has raised the bar of the elearning experience. Their customers expect a variety of powerful, and practical, learning experiences and that’s our sweet spot,” remarked Shawn Hunter, CEO of Mindscaling. “Joining the OpenSesame Plus subscription helps us extend our ability to easily reach global enterprises. We’re excited to have a partner who shares our vision for developing leaders at all levels.”

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.

About Mindscaling

Mindscaling specializes in creating digital and live in-person learning experiences designed specifically to develop leaders, change mindsets, enhance culture and drive new behaviors for companies large and small. We build leadership development curriculum and solutions at scale to drive impact across your organization. To learn more, visit mindscaling.com.