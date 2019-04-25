DHI Selects SmithBucklin for Association Management

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHI Door Security and Safety Professionals (DHI) has selected SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, to provide association management. Jerry Heppes Sr., CAE, will continue as CEO and its headquarters will move to 2025 M St., N.W., Washington, D.C., on July 1.

Founded in 1975 as the Door & Hardware Institute, DHI serves door security and safety professionals, as well as door and contract hardware distributors in the nonresidential construction industry. Through education, advocacy, accreditation, and facilitated networking, DHI provides members with the collective intelligence to meet the security and safety needs of their customers.

Following extensive due diligence, including deep evaluation of the value to DHI and its membership, the DHI board of governors chose SmithBucklin to provide association management. The board concluded that the company’s experience, knowledge, and capabilities will help shape DHI’s future strategy to ensure long-term success.

“We were looking for a management partner to bring DHI to the next level. We were impressed with SmithBucklin’s depth of experience and thought leadership in supporting business and trade associations – especially with those that complement or directly impact our own industry,” said Mark J. Berger, board president. “We are confident in the operational expertise and strategic capabilities that SmithBucklin can provide.”

“I’m looking forward to joining the SmithBucklin team,” said Heppes, who has been with DHI since 1987. “For DHI, the change will help achieve the goals outlined in our strategic plan. Together, we will work to increase our membership and membership value, as well as strategies to enhance the value of our education, certification, industry events, and strategic alliances to advance the industry. It is truly a new day, a new DHI, and a bright future.”

SmithBucklin will provide DHI with a complete management solution. Heppes will be accountable for developing and executing plans that achieve results around the strategic framework established by the board of governors. In addition, he will lead a team of SmithBucklin professionals responsible for the association’s overall operations, including membership recruitment and retention, financial management, certification and standards management, industry advocacy, marketing and branding, communications and publications, educational program development and administration, and technology. The team also will manage the Door Security & Safety Foundation.

“We are thrilled by this opportunity to serve DHI,” said Jim McNeil, executive vice president & chief executive, SmithBucklin’s Business + Trade Industry Practice. “We respect and embrace the organization’s commitment to be the leading industry voice that values the insight and experiences of those it serves. We look forward to working with the board to maximize the value of DHI membership through the enrichment of its programs, certifications, education, content, events, and foundation.”

SmithBucklin's Business + Trade Industry Practice helps a wide range of trade and professional associations achieve their missions, create value for their stakeholders, and advance their industry professions. The practice's unmatched team of association professionals applies leading practices across a wide spectrum of association management services.

About SmithBucklin

SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve. SmithBucklin serves trade associations, professional societies, technology communities, charitable organizations, and corporations. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, and San Ramon, Calif. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit www.smithbucklin.com or call 1-800-539-9740.