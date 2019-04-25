U.S. Xpress’ Apprenticeship Program Honors Latest Class of Veteran Graduates

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) (the “Company”), the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, today announced the latest graduates of its Post 9/11 GI Bill® Apprenticeship Program. During the honorary ceremony held yesterday in Chattanooga, U.S. Army veterans Derrick Baker, Odeon Calvin, John Whitlock and Winford Wooten graduated from U.S. Xpress’ Apprenticeship Program. All four gentlemen will go on to serve as professional drivers within the Company.

“As one of only a few trucking companies to have a military apprentice program accredited by the Veterans Administration, U.S. Xpress highly values the experience, commitment and work ethic of veterans from all branches of service,” commented Eric Fuller, President and CEO of U.S. Xpress. “We are currently honored to have nearly nine percent of our workforce comprised of veterans.”

Participants in U.S. Xpress’ Apprenticeship Program are eligible to receive up to 24 months of compensation from the VA while also earning on-the-job training as professional truck drivers and driver managers. Similarly, shop technicians who are participants in U.S. Xpress’ Apprenticeship Program are eligible for up to 36 months of compensation.

Complementing U.S. Xpress’ Apprenticeship Program, the Company offers an advanced rate of pay program for veterans with CDL licenses, allowing veterans who qualify to start at the same rate of pay as a driver with two years of experience. U.S. Xpress also has a fleet of military tribute trucks with special graphic designs on the tractor units that represent each branch of the military. Named a Military Friendly employer by Viqtory for three consecutive years, U.S. Xpress’ numerous military initiatives are moving the Company forward to better benefit employees, customers and shareholders.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.:

Founded in 1985, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is the nation's fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, providing services primarily throughout the United States. We offer customers a broad portfolio of services using our own truckload fleet and third-party carriers through our non-asset-based truck brokerage network. Our modern fleet of tractors is backed up by a team of committed professionals whose focus lies squarely on meeting the needs of our customers and our drivers.