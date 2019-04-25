Functional Remedies Partners With Market Performance Group, Accelerating Growth Into Mass Retail

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Functional Remedies, the premier vertically-integrated hemp oil company, has partnered with Market Performance Group (MPG), an independent strategy consulting and sales management services company that specializes in helping consumer product companies to accelerate growth and profitability by expanding distribution into major food, drug and mass retail channels.

“MPG has done their homework in the hemp oil/CBD space and understands the market from all aspects — consumer and retailer needs and the ever-evolving regulatory environment — which sets them apart,” said Functional Remedies Chief Revenue Officer Matt Poli. “This partnership will allow us to accelerate our retailer partnerships and our commitment to category growth. We look forward to collaborating on the right plan to educate consumers — key to carrying out our mission of bringing lives into balance with products that consumers and retailers can trust 100 percent.”

The CBD and hemp oil industry has little-to-no third-party validators, leaving mass retailers to develop their own requirements around what products make it to their shelves. This is in part due to the FDA leaving gaps in the current regulations surrounding consumer CBD and hemp oil products.

“We know what retailers are looking for in new products and the types of hurdles to clear for CBD and hemp oil products,” said MPG Founder & Managing Partner Marc Greenberger. “Functional Remedies is one of the few brands that check all the boxes for retailers including vertical integration, making our jobs easier. We are excited to work with them in carrying out their consumer mission and lead the category growth of hemp oil.”

MPG is one of several distribution partners, including Lhasa OMS, the largest acupuncture supply distributor in the U.S., who represent Functional Remedies’ aggressive push into new distribution channels and preparation for mass retail with major news coming from CVS, Walgreens and many others announcing their intent to carry CBD and hemp oil products.

About Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies produces the only hand-pressed, lipid-infused hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes. Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only vertically-integrated company with complete control from farm to cultivation to finished goods. Functional Remedies uses the most respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.