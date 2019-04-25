ViON Awarded NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Agreement

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has signed the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) Cloud Solutions Agreement awarded by the state of Utah. This master agreement enables state agencies to access ViON’s public cloud solution portfolio and value-added services for their hybrid data centers and increase control over their infrastructure. The agreement runs through September 15, 2026.

“ViON recognizes that successful cloud implementation begins with an understanding of the customer’s environment – bringing together application requirements, customer requirements and mission success criteria to achieve optimal results,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON. “The NASPO ValuePoint cloud solutions contract allows us to serve agencies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and help them fully develop their multi-cloud strategies.”

ViON’s cloud solutions are designed to be compliant with NIST SP 800-145 and adhere to all essential characteristics, service models and deployment model definitions. The company’s cloud solutions portfolio and value-added services are built to enable delivery of maximum benefits to the customer, including the ability to scale up and down to meet changing requirements; compliance with strict security standards with tailored service-level agreements; managed private and public cloud resources via a single management platform; unrestricted access to professional and managed services; fast and simplified migration to cloud deployment; and a pay as you go financial model with simple subscription billing.

“This NASPO ValuePoint cloud cooperative contract takes a significant operational burden off of procurement officers and allows them to operate knowing that the agreement has been completed with favorable state terms and conditions,” said Justin Ciaccio, Director of Sales at ViON. “This agreement enables us to not only provide public cloud solutions but also to help agencies create a public cloud experience on-premise in their own hybrid data centers, which gives them maximum control over their data.”

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 38 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions to government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides IT as-a-Service solutions including on-premise public cloud capabilities to simplify the challenges facing business leaders and agency executives. Focused on supporting the customer’s evolution to the next generation data center, ViON’s Data Center as-a-Service offering provides innovative solutions from OEMs and disruptive technology providers via a consumption-based model. The complete range of as-a-Service solutions are available to research, compare, procure and manage via a single portal, ViON Marketplace™. ViON delivers expertise and an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).