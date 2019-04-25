University of Kentucky Partners with Wiley Education Services

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiley Education Services, a division of Wiley (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB) that provides tailored services and technology solutions to higher education institutions, and the University of Kentucky are pleased to announce they have entered into a partnership to offer the College of Social Work’s Master of Social Work online, launching in Fall 2019.

The partnership has its roots in University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto’s ambitious agenda to enhance the University’s profile as the state’s land-grant and flagship research university. Offering its programs online is part of his plan to focus on creating opportunities for innovation in teaching and learning, cultivating research and creative scholarship, empowering communities through service and outreach, and engaging in a shared dialogue about institutional priorities.

Further, the partnership supports the University’s College of Social Work and its goal to provide a superior education and increase its accessibility to all students.

“We are thrilled to bring our Master of Social Work to the online format, which will ultimately help us serve more individuals, families, and communities in need of high-quality social services,” said Ann Vail, PhD, Interim Dean of the College of Social Work. “This significantly affects the residents of Kentucky as well as areas of the country where our students and graduates will be practicing.”

Wiley will provide services in market strategy, program design and development, marketing and brand management, and student recruitment and retention for an initial contract period of seven years.

“The aims of the University and the College of Social Work align with our mission of driving student success and institutional growth,” said Matt Hillman, Co-President of Wiley Education Services. “Together University of Kentucky and Wiley are helping to deliver much-needed skilled talent to the social services field.”

About the University of Kentucky

UK is the University for Kentucky. At UK, we are educating more students, treating more patients with complex illnesses and conducting more research and service than at any time in our 150-year history. To read more about the UK story and how you can support continued investment in your university and the Commonwealth, go to uky.edu/uk4ky. #uk4ky #seeblue

About Wiley Education Services

Wiley Education Services, a division of Wiley, is a leading, global provider of technology-enabled education solutions to meet the evolving needs of institutions and learners. With the addition of Learning House, a Wiley brand, we partner with more than 60 institutions across the US, Europe, and Australia, and support over 800 degree programs. Our best-in-class services and market insights are driven by our unmatched commitment and expertise—proven to elevate enrollment, retention, and completion rates. For more information visit edservices.wiley.com.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.