Vocera Partners with National Retailer to Provide Connected Communication Solution for Employees

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Nordstrom, Inc. is outfitting employees with wearable Vocera Badges in the majority of its full-line stores within the United States. Vocera technology allows salespeople to be hands-free and connect easily with colleagues and customers who are onsite or on the phone.

Interoperability between Nordstrom’s phone system and the Vocera Platform enables salespeople wearing a Vocera Badge to quickly and discreetly connect with instore colleagues at other locations with a simple touch of a button and voice command. If employees need to check on an item at another store, they can instantly connect by saying a location, individual name, role or department via their Vocera Badge. In the future, the integration will also enable store operators to connect call-in customers with the right person in the right department immediately on their wearable device.

“For more than 100 years, Nordstrom has found innovative ways to set the standard for service excellence and exceed the evolving expectations of consumers,” said Brent Lang, president and CEO at Vocera. “We are honored to provide solutions that advance this world-class organization along this exciting journey.”

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,850 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,600 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our clinical communication and workflow solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 140 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear power facilities, schools, libraries, retail stores, and more. Vocera solutions make a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at http://www.vocera.com and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

