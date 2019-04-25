The Marketing Arm Connected Top NFL Prospects & Brands in the Final Countdown to the Draft

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the eve of the 2019 NFL Draft, The Marketing Arm (TMA) hosted 25 of the most marketable draft prospects to interact with 15 top consumer brands at an exclusive event called CHOSEN. Players included Kyler Murray, Quinnenn Williams, Greedy Williams, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Noah Fant, Christian Wilkins, DK Metcalf, Daniel Jones, Brian Burns, Josh Jacobs, Ed Oliver, Jarrett Stidham, JoeJuan Williams, and Chase Winovich.

CHOSEN, in its second year, was set to replicate the success of 2018, when several deals across multiple brands took root at the event – for example, Gillette’s campaign with the Seattle Seahawks’ Shaquem Griffin.

“I had an absolute blast at CHOSEN and I feel very fortunate to have been invited,” said Chase Winovich, former Michigan defensive end, on Wednesday. “It was a unique opportunity to network with a bunch of different brands and decision makers. I’m looking forward to building on these relationships.”

Players met one-on-one with brand executives in a “speed dating” format to uncover potential for future endorsement partnerships. Brands at CHOSEN included Pizza Hut, P&G, Mars, Goodyear, DirecTV, Nike, Dunhill, Twitch, and Draft Kings.

“No one connects more brands to celebrity talent than TMA,” said Gregg Hamburger, chief integration officer of TMA. “It’s our privilege to be the top brand-side agency in the space; and providing this unique forum for connection, education, and opportunity is one way TMA is uniquely capable of creating value for our industry partners.”

The invitation-only event was held on Nashville’s iconic entertainment strip Broadway, overlooking the actual NFL Draft stage that awaits these players.

In addition to brand connections, CHOSEN provided players with expertise around building their personal brands and navigating the endorsement business – just as they are about to enter the world of professional sports. Creator IQ, an influencer marketing platform, provided social media analysis. Dunhill, the British luxury brand, offered personal styling.

The festivities concluded with a musical performance by country singer Tyler Rich (Big Machine Label Group.) The CMT 2018 Listen Up Artist is best known for his single “The Difference.”

About 150 athletes, agents, corporate brands, and celebrities attended CHOSEN at Nashville Underground on the evening of April 24.

Celebrity guests included Tennessee Titans Logan Ryan and Adoree Jackson, New England Patriot Dont’a Hightower, and NFL TV personalities Booger McFarland, Ian Rapoport, Nate Burleson, Kyle Brandt, and Merril Hoge.

About The Marketing Arm

Founded by Ray Clark in 1993, The Marketing Arm (themarketingarm.com) is a brand engagement agency with 12 integrated agency-of-record-status practices in entertainment, sports, celebrity talent, influencer, music, content, social, digital, experiential, multicultural, shopper, and promotion. As part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., TMA’s staff executes global campaigns for over 100 leading brands. Since 2006, the agency has won more than 300 industry awards for its work, including multiple Cannes Lions, Clios, Effies, Reggies, and ONE Show Pencils. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @themarketingarm.

About Omnicom Group, Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) (omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.