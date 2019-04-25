PAR Technology Announces New Brink POS® Software API Integration with Altametrics and Hubworks

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced today a new partnership with Altametrics and Hubworks, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise restaurant systems that provides food, workforce, and supply chain management to the world's most successful restaurant companies, including Denny's, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

The technology partnership will allow PAR’s cloud-based Brink POS® software solution to seamlessly connect with Altametrics Enterprise Office and the Hubworks suite of applications through the Any Connector tool. The partnership helps clients streamline restaurant operations by allowing better cost controls over labor and food expenses. Additionally, Altametrics and Hubworks will make menu and staff changes faster and more efficient – changes will only need to be made once and will be reflected across all solutions, ensuring consistency across the organization while reducing the time spent on data entry.

"The integration provided by Any Connector gives Brink POS and Altametrics customers the ability to use all of their software solutions more effectively. Restaurant operators, regardless of how large or small their organization is, will now have the insight they need to better manage their food and labor costs, while reducing operational efforts at the same time. The simplification of the complex task of product integration is an exciting technology advancement we are delighted to provide to our joint customers,” said Steven Sedam, Integrations Project Manager, Altametrics.

“We are excited to welcome Altametrics to Brink’s large partner ecosystem,” said Paul Rubin, Chief Strategy Officer, ParTech, Inc. “The ease of use and accessibility to data will be very beneficial to Brink customers and will allow restaurant operators to focus on providing a great guest experience.”

About Altametrics

Altametrics was established in 1997 and is the leading provider of strategic enterprise solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company's solutions include: Universal Forecast, Inventory Management, People Management, Business Intelligence, Scheduling, Zip Clock, Food Safety, and Plum POS. In addition, app-based solutions for employee scheduling, time tracking, task management, food safety compliance, inventory control and ordering are available in the Hubworks app market. Altametrics has an installed base of over 40,000 retail locations and is used by some of the largest and fastest growing companies in the world. To learn more, visit http://altametrics.com/.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR is a leading global provider of software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Today, with 40 years of experience and point of sale systems in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR’s Government Business is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.