FWM Holdings, Parent of Forbes Family Trust, Announces Agreement to Acquire Optima Fund Management

NEW YORK & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FWM Holdings (the “Company”), the parent company of Forbes Family Trust (“FFT”) and LGL Partners, multi-family offices serving ultra-high-net worth families, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Optima Fund Management (“Optima”). Optima is a New York-based private investment firm specializing in alternative investments.

As part of the transaction, Optima founder D. Dixon Boardman will join FFT as Vice Chairman, effective immediately. He will remain Chief Executive Officer of Optima, which will become an independent, wholly-owned entity of FWM Holdings.

“Dixon and his investment team have been pioneers in the hedge fund industry for more than 30 years, and we are excited to welcome a trusted partner who brings expertise and a strong track record. Optima also has deep relationships with top managers, which is essential for access to the most promising funds,” said Keith M. Bloomfield, Chief Executive Officer and a founding partner of FWM Holdings and FFT. “We believe Optima delivers strategies that are well-positioned to perform as markets grow more volatile.”

“With three decades of experience, Optima has successfully navigated multiple investment cycles while the industry has grown increasingly complex. We believe this partnership with FFT will enable us to serve our clients even more effectively, as FFT has been an accomplished investor in the alternative space for many years,” said Boardman. “Additionally, our clients will have access to FFT’s comprehensive suite of products and services including sophisticated tax, estate and financial planning, asset allocation and consolidated reporting.”

This is the Company’s second transaction since partnering with Wealth Partners Capital Group, a financial services holding company, in July 2017. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

Cambridge International Partners advised Optima on the transaction. Financial and legal terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

About Forbes Family Trust

Forbes Family Trust (“FFT”) is a global multi-family office specializing in alternative investments, asset allocation, portfolio construction and financial planning. FFT is based in New York, NY, with offices in Philadelphia, PA and Palm Beach, FL. Founded to serve the investment and wealth planning needs of members of the Forbes family, the firm opened its doors in 2009 to welcome the world’s most prominent families and family offices to join as clients. FFT is a registered investment adviser and a fiduciary. The firm and its affiliates manage over $5 billion in assets under management (“AUM”) as of January 31, 2019. AUM in this instance differs from Regulatory Assets Under Management reported on FFT’s Form ADV. For more information, please visit www.forbesfamilytrust.com.

About Optima Fund Management

Optima Fund Management (“Optima”) is a private investment firm specializing in alternative investments, managing approximately $2 billion in assets for institutional and high net-worth clients. Optima offers a range of products and capabilities, including multi-manager hedge fund programs, custom advisory services and single-manager hedge funds. Founded in 1988, the firm is headquartered in New York. For more information, please visit www.optima.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) is a financial services holding company, which has partnered with Forbes Family Trust (“FFT”). WPCG assists FFT by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisers who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. The WPCG management team is led by partners John W. Copeland, Rich Gill and Sean Bresnan. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.

FWM Holdings and Forbes Family Trust are not affiliated with Forbes Media LLC.