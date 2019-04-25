Photo and Video Sharing App FamilyAlbum Named 2019 NAPPA Award Winner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--mixi, Inc. announced today that its family photo and video sharing app FamilyAlbum has been chosen as a 2019 National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) Winner.

"One of the best ways to stay connected with extended family and friends is to share the moments of our lives, whether it's the funny incident that happened at the park or milestone events like when our children take their first step," says NAPPA Director Elena Epstein. "The FamilyAlbum app provides a wonderful tool for parents to easily and securely share photos and videos with a group they select. They offer free and unlimited shortage and the ease of use is great for busy parents."

FamilyAlbum is a popular photo and video sharing app that allows busy moms and dads to simply, easily, and securely share photos and videos in real time with only family members they invite. With free and unlimited storage, users can upload as many photos and videos as they like. The app also includes special features to make communicating with the entire family easy and fun. With over 4.5 million users worldwide, FamilyAlbum continues to grow as it supports the journeys of families everywhere.

Core FamilyAlbum Features

FREE UNLIMITED STORAGE

Upload an unlimited number of family memories. The app keeps memories safe, allowing for easy recovery even if a device is lost.

SHARING MADE SIMPLE

Invite family and friends, then start uploading memories to share them immediately. The family can also leave emojis and comments on photos and videos.

EASY ORGANIZATION

Sort photos and videos automatically by month. Updating is simple—the app remembers everything that has been uploaded.

1S MOVIE COLLAGES

Enjoy video collages that highlight the best photos and videos you have shared. They are automatically created every three months.

PHOTO BOOKS

Make life easy with monthly-generated photo books. Edit to add a personal touch, or create one from scratch.

FamilyAlbum

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/familyalbum-memory-sharing/id935672069?mt=8

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.mitene&hl=en_US

Website: https://family-album.com

mixi Group [http://mixi.co.jp/en]

Since 1997 mixi Group has created communication services for friends and family to enjoy together, including the social network mixi, and the multiplayer smartphone app Monster Strike. With the corporate philosophy of "user surprise first," the group continues to look toward enriching lifestyles of the future, developing new businesses and services via IT to inspire communication between people around the world.

About NAPPA [https://www.nappaawards.com]

For over 29 years, the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) has been ensuring that parents purchase the highest quality products that help them connect and enjoy time with their families. NAPPA’s team of evaluators, along with parent and child testers, select the best baby gear, toys, apps, games, books, music, and other family must-haves to be award winners through year-round product testing.

FamilyAlbum on the NAPPA Website: https://www.nappaawards.com/product/familyalbum/