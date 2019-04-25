JetBlue Technology Ventures Announces Vantage Airport Group As New Innovation Partner

SAN FRANCISCO & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue Technology Ventures (JTV), the venture capital subsidiary of JetBlue Airways, today announced that Vantage Airport Group (Vantage), a global airport investment, development and management company, will join its international ecosystem of travel providers fueling industry innovation.

The International Partnership Program was established by JTV in July 2018 to build a network of like-minded global partners embracing startups and applying emerging technologies within their companies. The initiative is part of JTV’s mission to improve the future of travel.

Vantage joins Air New Zealand as the program’s second partner. The company will collaborate with JTV and Air New Zealand to find opportunities to improve efficiencies in shared infrastructure and processes, and enhance the end-to-end travel journey for customers around the world. The goal is to identify startups and implement innovation that upgrades customer engagement and experiences through and within airports.

For Vantage, this partnership program will connect the company with the Silicon Valley startup scene and deal flow to strengthen its own innovation culture and sourcing. Vantage has relocated a Director of Innovation Partnerships to JTV’s offices in Silicon Valley, to scout, scope, test and implement emerging technologies at Vantage’s network of airports.

“In our 25-year history, Vantage has always embraced different ways of making airports better, so this partnership is an important evolution in our growth as a company committed to innovation,” says Wes Porter, vice president of innovation at Vantage Airport Group. “The opportunity to work with like-minded partners to improve the travel journey through new and emerging technologies is exciting for Vantage as we seek to enhance the experience of the more than 57 million guests that travel through our airport network every year.”

For JTV, the addition of Vantage as a program partner expands opportunities for existing and potential portfolio companies, as well as other startup partners. JTV plans to announce other travel and hospitality providers joining the program over the coming months.

“We’re very excited to welcome Vantage to our International Partnership Program and look forward to ideating together to create the airport and travel experiences of the future. It’s powerful to bring together different stakeholders of the industry to information share and collaborate at an earlier stage in the innovation process,” comments Amy Burr, managing director of operations and partnerships at JTV.

Today’s announcement expands upon the existing relationship between JetBlue Airways and Vantage Airport Group. In March 2018, JetBlue selected Vantage and RXR Realty as its development partners for the airline’s proposed multibillion-dollar terminal expansion at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

“Vantage is an industry-leading airport developer committed to innovation and the customer experience,” said Lisa Reifer, vice president of infrastructure, properties, and development at JetBlue Airways. “JTV’s partnership with Vantage will allow us to collaborate even more closely to ensure our new JFK terminal embraces emerging technologies to deliver a world-class and more seamless experience for our Customers.”

About Vantage Airport Group

Passionate about people, performance and place, Vantage Airport Group is a leading investor, developer and manager of airports around the world. Since 1994, Vantage has been making airports more efficient, profitable, sustainable and connected to the communities they serve. Vantage has lent its expertise to more than 30 airports in its 25-year history, taking 20 from public to private management. Its current network is composed of ten airports, including LaGuardia Terminal B in New York and Midway International Airport in Chicago. Vantage is also JetBlue Airways’ preferred development partner for the international terminal redevelopment project at New York’s John F. Kennedy International. Together, Vantage airports served 57.7 million passengers in 2018, travelling on 150 different airlines. For more information on Vantage, visit www.vantageairportgroup.com.

About JetBlue Technology Ventures

JetBlue Technology Ventures invests in and partners with early stage startups innovating in the travel, transportation, and hospitality industries. The company prioritizes investments that advance the seamless customer-centric journey; technology powered customer service; the future of operations and maintenance; distribution, loyalty, and revenue management; and evolving regional travel. Founded in 2016, JetBlue Technology Ventures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and is located in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.JetBlueVentures.com.