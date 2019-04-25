Continental Building Products Announces Susan G. Komen® Partnership

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since 1982, Susan G. Komen has worked toward one vision: to create a world without breast cancer. Continental Building Products announced today that it stands by this vision and will support Susan G. Komen and its mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

One of Continental’s core beliefs is the importance of giving back to the communities in which its employees live and work. Whether donating wallboard to local charities' building efforts or providing low-cost solar energy to residents near its Buchanan, NY plant, Continental strives to always live its BISON values: Bold, Inclusive, Steadfast, Open-minded and Nimble.

In keeping with this mission, Continental is working towards partnering with Komen in the summer of 2019 through sales of its Weather Defense® exterior sheathing. The exterior sheathing will feature a new Bison BoardTM Weather Defense® logo in pink, along with Susan G. Komen’s pink Running Ribbon on a white background.

“Breast cancer will touch one in eight women during their lifetime and is something that impacted my family,” says Jay Bachmann, Continental’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud that Continental will play a part in supporting the battle against this disease in partnership with Susan G. Komen.”

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products is a leading North American manufacturer of Bison BoardTM brand gypsum wallboard and Bison FinishTM joint compound. The company is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with operations serving the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. For additional information, please visit www.continental-bp.com.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $988 million in research and provided more than $2.2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. That promise has become Komen’s promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.