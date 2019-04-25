La Brea Bakery and Nancy Silverton Announce New Breads Celebrating 30th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--La Brea Bakery, North America’s #1 artisan bread brand, announced today it will be launching new breads in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary. The new bread line, La Brea Bakery Founders, was created by Nancy Silverton in collaboration with long-time baking partner Jonathan Davis, La Brea Bakery’s SVP of Innovation. Silverton and Davis spent months experimenting with recipes and ingredients before finalizing the three breads that will be on shelves and available at the La Brea Bakery Café later this month.

“When opening La Brea Bakery my goal was simple. I wanted to make beautiful and delicious breads, which was something of a novelty in Los Angeles in 1989,” said Silverton. “That same guiding principal has been the driving force behind the creation of La Brea Bakery Founders breads, 30 years later. These new breads pay homage to our past, while looking ahead to our future.”

La Brea Bakery Founders breads will be made using Silverton’s original sourdough starter, and the new loaves will incorporate contemporary ingredients and flavor profiles paired with the brand’s old-world baking techniques. La Brea Bakery Founders breads will feature sprouted grains, dusted varieties and seeded loaves made using whole grains. Research and education, specifically around the health benefits of sourdough and breads baked with whole grains, has helped pave the way for bakeries like La Brea Bakery to experiment more when it comes to developing delicious new options for consumers.

The breads in La Brea Bakery Founders portfolio include:

Pain Levain : A classic slow fermented sourdough – This bread is well rounded and slightly acidic with toasted notes of a well-baked crust

: A classic slow fermented sourdough – This bread is well rounded and slightly acidic with toasted notes of a well-baked crust Sprouted Multigrain & Seed : Mild sourdough with the nutrition of sprouted grains enhanced with the nuttiness of sunflower and pumpkin seeds

: Mild sourdough with the nutrition of sprouted grains enhanced with the nuttiness of sunflower and pumpkin seeds Country Wheat Batard: A mild wheat sourdough made with whole wheat flour and wheat bran, enhancing La Brea Bakery’s classic sourdough starter

“I’m excited to once again be working alongside Nancy to develop these new breads, 30 years after she first opened the bakery.” said Davis. “Creating La Brea Bakery Founders breads together has been a wonderful experience because we share such a passion for baking good bread and have similar interests in the ingredients we use and the flavors we want to taste. I’m really looking forward to consumers having the opportunity to try the new breads.”

La Brea Bakery Founders breads will be sold nationwide at select grocery stores this fall.

To learn more about La Brea Bakery’s Founders breads, visit www.labreabakery.com/30th-anniversary.

ABOUT LA BREA BAKERY

La Brea Bakery is North America’s premier artisan bread brand. Founded in 1989, La Brea Bakery has been creating delicious breads and foods for more than 30 years, while staying true to its original recipe and process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement and won over the culinary community and consumers with its hearth-baked, handcrafted breads sold at grocery stores and online retailers across the country. In 2016, La Brea Bakery introduced the first nationally sold farm to table artisan bread – La Brea Bakery Reserve – which brings transparency, taste and quality to consumers. La Brea Bakery operates a flagship storefront in Los Angeles and a second location in Anaheim, California. La Brea Bakery is owned by ARYZTA, a leading manufacturer and distributor of bread, buns, cookies, pizza and other premium baked goods.