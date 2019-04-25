IQVIA’s OCE Technology Platform Selected by Salehiya Medical to Enhance Customer Experience in Saudi Arabia

DANBURY, Conn. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV) today announced that Salehiya Medical, a leading Saudi Arabian healthcare distribution company, has selected IQVIA Technologies’ Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) platform for deployment within its medical supplies division to harmonize customer interactions across multiple marketing channels and optimize performance.

OCE combines the efficiency of automated multichannel marketing, the humanity of traditional sales, and the power of next-generation technology to improve and deepen customer engagement enabling companies to make more effective commercial decisions.

“The OCE platform offers us an unparalleled opportunity,” said Jalil Juha, chief executive officer of Salehiya. “By streamlining communications and coordinating customer interactions, we will be able to build trust-based relationships with clients and increase the effectiveness of our engagements with healthcare professionals.”

Salehiya will use the OCE platform’s sales persona solution to remove the walls between sales and marketing and use integrated software systems to collect and analyze customer data, align messaging with customer needs and coordinate message delivery across multiple channels.

“We are looking forward to this strategic collaboration with Salehiya Medical, our first Saudi Arabian client for OCE,” said Amit Sadana, senior vice president & general manager, Africa, Middle East & South Asia, IQVIA. “Life sciences companies can work differently with OCE to streamline processes, bolster customer relationships, and drive greater client understanding to better anticipate and respond to market changes.”

About Salehiya

Salehiya is a leading Saudi Arabian company involved in the distribution of pharmaceuticals, medical and laboratory equipment, diagnostics, medical disposables and hospital and consumer supplies.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 58,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

