6sense Expands Integration with HubSpot for Heightened Account Based Orchestration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, 6sense, the leading Account Based Orchestration Platform, powered by AI, announced that it has expanded its integration with the HubSpot Marketing Hub to offer its full suite of capabilities — including in-market predictive insights, dynamic account segmentation and analytics, and multi-channel audience activation — to HubSpot B2B customers.

With this expanded integration, 6sense now offers HubSpot customers:

identification of relevant anonymous intent from accounts on third party publisher sites and the customer’s website to detect early or in-flight opportunity signals of interest

connection of anonymous intent data, firmographic data, technographic data, demographic data, sales activity data, and other sources with HubSpot data to create rich and unified account profiles

insight on whether an account is in-market, and which personas should be engaged within the buying center for increased conversion and efficiency

dynamic target account lists that reflect the latest activity, buying journeys, and account reality

multi-channel orchestration to target account lists, including 6sense’s display advertising capabilities, personalization, HubSpot campaign execution, sales enablement and alerting, and other triggered actions

account based reporting capabilities around digital ad performance, engagement, and prediction-driven lift that compliments HubSpot reporting

“Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we’re always looking to provide solutions and tools that will help them work smarter, not harder,” said Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot. “6sense’s ABM-focused offering is ideal for achieving that efficiency among B2B companies as they join us as a partner.”

This expanded integration extends beyond the smartplay orchestration capabilities offered through 6sense's 2018 acquisition of ZenIQ to include data enrichment smartplays, buying center gap identification and gap fill smartplays, and account-based campaign activation smartplays for HubSpot customers.

“As the thought leader on inbound marketing, HubSpot’s capabilities are top-of-mind for our customers investing to drive engagement and opt-ins,” said Amar Doshi, VP of Product at 6sense. “For B2B organizations, delivering personalized experiences at scale, with consistency across multiple channels is important to support their inbound marketing goals. This integration brings the best of 6sense’s account based sales and marketing capabilities together with HubSpot’s inbound marketing capabilities to deliver on that need.”

Learn more about the integration at https://6sense.com/our-partners/.

