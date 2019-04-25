Quantum Xchange Tests Toshiba’s Quantum Key Distribution System; Doubles Network Capacity with Optical Multiplexing

Shinya Murai, QKD Project Manager of Toshiba Corp (left), and John Prisco, President and CEO of Quantum Xchange (right) meet in New York City to announce the enhanced capacity of the Phio network. (Photo: Business Wire)

Shinya Murai, QKD Project Manager of Toshiba Corp (left), and John Prisco, President and CEO of Quantum Xchange (right) meet in New York City to announce the enhanced capacity of the Phio network. (Photo: Business Wire)

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Xchange, provider of the first quantum key distribution (QKD) network in the U.S., has collaborated with Toshiba Corporation to double the capacity of the Phio network. Launched in June 2018, Phio from Quantum Xchange, is the first nationwide QKD network in the U.S. Toshiba's prototype QKD system, which delivers digital keys for cryptographic applications on fiber optic computer networks, has been successfully demonstrated on the initial phase of the Phio network – connecting the financial markets on Wall Street with back office operations in New Jersey.

Toshiba’s QKD system offers multiplexing compatibility, which doubles network capacity by allowing the control channel and the quantum channel to be transmitted on one fiber. As a result, QKD transmissions have taken place across the Hudson River on one fiber, where two were previously required. This doubling of capacity provides twice the key material previously available as well as increasing availability of transmission while greatly reducing the number of fibers required for customers to access the Phio network.

“It was a pleasure working with Toshiba to test their equipment on our operational QKD network,” said John Prisco, CEO and Founder of Quantum Xchange. “Developments like those made by Toshiba will catapult QKD into the mainstream. Increased network capacity will make the technology more user-friendly, and deployment and operational costs will be kept low, making the quantum technology a viable option for all organizations working to secure their most critical data.”

Developments in QKD technology are essential to future communications systems worldwide and keeping critical data safe in years to come. QKD technology promises unprecedented secrecy and assures that organizations can protect their critical data from harvesting attacks and the imminent threat of quantum computers. The technology is complementary to public-key encryption (PKE), allowing organizations to secure their current networks by adopting trusted, verifiable, symmetric keys which use quantum physics to detect anyone intruding on a transmission.

“We are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to test our product on an operational network in New York City,” said Shinya Murai, QKD Project Manager of Toshiba Corp. “Our stabilization technology, which allows the QKD system to distribute key material continuously in even the most challenging operation conditions, including temperature induced changes in fiber lengths, passed all tests it was put through. We look forward to more collaboration with Quantum Xchange on both technology and business partnerships for many years to come.”

Currently, the ultra-secure, quantum network is used to securely transmit high-value data, including trading algorithms and customer settlement accounts, for several large banks and asset management firms. Quantum Xchange plans to extend Phio nationwide by year's end.

About Quantum Xchange

As a provider of quantum encryption and secure communications, Quantum Xchange gives commercial enterprises and government agencies the ultimate defense to keep high-value data safe – today, tomorrow and in the future. Offering the first and only quantum-secured network in the United States, Quantum Xchange enables organizations to send infinitely secured data over long distances using the laws of quantum physics. Leveraging the proven secure Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) method and its own exclusive Trusted Node technology for unlimited point-to-point distances, Phio by Quantum Xchange addresses the shortcomings inherent with modern-day encryption: the ability for keys to be intercepted, corrupted or exposed during transmission, and the imminent threat of quantum computers. To learn more about the future of security realized today, visit QuantumXC.com or follow us on Twitter @Quantum_Xchange.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation leads a global group of companies that combines knowledge and capabilities from over 140 years of experience in a wide range of businesses—from energy and social infrastructure to electronic devices—with world-class capabilities in information processing, digital and AI technologies. These distinctive strengths position Toshiba to become one of the world’s leading cyber-physical-system technology companies. Guided by the Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future,” Toshiba contributes to society’s positive development with services and solutions that lead to a better world. The Group and its 132,000 employees worldwide secured annual sales surpassing 3.9 trillion yen (US$37.2 billion) in fiscal year 2017. Find out more about Toshiba QKD technology at https://www.toshiba.co.jp/qkd/en/.