Skechers to Launch Charitable BOBS Collection Featuring Scooby-Doo and Friends

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ruh-Roh! Global footwear industry leader Skechers today announced that it has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to introduce a collaboration on its BOBS from Skechers footwear that will feature the world-famous mystery solving canine Scooby-Doo – plus the lovably shrewd Droopy Dog, streetwise con Top Cat and sweet Southern Huckleberry Hound.

“We wanted to add animated star power to our successful BOBS from Skechers collection, and Scooby-Doo and friends really raise the bar,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We’ve had great success helping shelter pets over the years with our BOBS collection—and now with these iconic characters on our team, we’re reaching new fans who can only help drive awareness for our charity efforts to save even more dogs and cats.”

First to launch will be Scooby-Doo with other characters following soon after. With Scooby celebrating his 50th birthday later this year, the collection is expected to resonate with consumers of all ages.

Skechers has donated more than $3.4 million to support shelter pets since 2016, and is now partnering with the Petco Foundation to support the organization’s 4,000-strong charity network: for every pair of BOBS from Skechers shoes sold at Petco stores, Petco.com, Skechers stores and other national retail stores and online shopping sites in the United States, Skechers will donate twenty-five cents to the Petco Foundation to help animals across the country. Over the past three years, the Company has helped more than 583,000 shelter pets, including saving the lives of more than 241,000 rescued animals in the United States.

The BOBS x Warner Bros. collection from Skechers for women will be available in Skechers retail stores, Skechers.com and select department and specialty stores across the United States and worldwide. Availability will expand to additional retail partners globally for the back-to-school season.

To learn more, follow BOBS from Skechers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, or visit www.BOBSfromSKECHERS.com.

