Neustar Integrates TiVo TV Viewership Data into Multi-Touch Attribution Models

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neustar®, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services and the leader in trusted customer identity and marketing analytics solutions for Fortune 500 brands, and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that TiVo’s TV viewership data, which reaches across all 210 national designated market areas (DMAs) and millions of households, will now be available in the Neustar Multi-Touch Attribution and Unified Marketing Analytics solutions.

Neustar’s collaboration with TiVo adds to the rapidly expanding capability of the company to bring precision to TV measurement for brand advertisers.

“As the world of television is rapidly changing, it’s essential that we not only bring transparency to TV measurement but also help to build a different standard for it,” said Neustar General Manager and Vice President for Marketing Solutions Michael Schoen. “With TiVo’s data, we are able to better provide granular TV insight that enables us to help our clients make better decisions about where to allocate their next marketing dollar.”

This next-generation tool for unified marketing measurement sets a new standard in the rapidly changing marketing landscape, ensuring that marketers are maximizing their business results and proving marketing’s contribution to revenue at every opportunity.

The inclusion of TiVo’s deterministic, TV exposure data from both its own set-top boxes (STB) and third parties will allow advertisers to compare the efficacy of both TV and digital investments together to make more insightful budgeting decisions. With this data integration, advertisers now can gain insight into the effectiveness of ad exposures including delayed viewing, along with general audience viewing behavior. Ultimately, advertisers are able to ascertain what drove greater ROI by measuring across networks, daypart, programs and creatives.

Walt Horstman, senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Media and Advertising, TiVo, said, “TiVo’s TV viewership data provides partners, like Neustar, with the industry’s most authoritative audience dataset that offers marketers with an unparalleled view to power media planning and buying.”

The combined partnership will help break down the fragmented view most advertisers struggle with when measuring the efficacy of their media investments, and connect individual TV viewing behavior to cross-device media exposure. For example, an automotive advertiser could analyze whether exposure to a TV commercial resulted in incremental foot traffic to its dealership. In doing so, advertisers will have a much better understanding of their media mix performance and can pinpoint exactly which combinations of TV and digital resulted in the most desired outcome.

The Neustar Marketshare unified marketing analytics solution offers advertisers a guide to strategic and tactical planning decisions, as well as trade-off scenarios for allocations – predictively – across products, markets, segments, tactics and channels. It takes into consideration both the offline marketing tactics and the non-media drivers (e.g., weather, economy, pricing, competitor actions, etc.) to provide a holistic customer view that helps clients examine the true business value of their marketing performance.

Neustar Marketing Solutions leverages customer identity to provide Fortune 500 brands with a unified, persistent and accurate view of their customers, enabling better marketing experiences and superior marketing analytics. More information is available at https://marketing.neustar.

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with responsible identity resolution. As a company built on a foundation of Privacy by Design, Neustar is depended upon by the world’s largest corporations to help grow, guard and guide their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect people, places and things. Neustar’s unique, accurate and real-time identity system, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions, empowers critical decisions across our clients’ enterprise needs. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies that revolutionize how people find content across a changing media landscape. TiVo enables the world’s leading media and entertainment providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the next generation of entertainment at business.tivo.com or follow us on Twitter @tivoforbusiness.

TiVo and the TiVo logo are registered trademarks of TiVo Corporation and its subsidiaries worldwide.