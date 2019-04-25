H Code Signs Exclusive Deal with New Publisher Partner América TV

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The undisputed leader in digital advertising for the U.S. Hispanic market, H Code announced today an exclusive partnership with Peruvian television network América Televisión (commonly known as América TV).

“H Code is thrilled to partner with América TV, the highest-rated network in Peru. Our exclusive partnerships with leading media properties like América TV across Latin America are of the utmost importance to us as they allow us to authentically represent the U.S. Hispanic audience,” stated Parker Morse, CEO of H Code. “These one-to-one relationships also let us better serve our brand partners by delivering our proprietary high impact ad products via premium inventory and offer site takeovers and innovative content integrations.”

With the exclusive agreement, H Code will control 100 percent of all digital ad inventory for América TV on its principal site. “América TV looks forward to working together with the H Code team to expertly monetize our inventory and showcase products that elevate the user experience of U.S. Hispanics and those of Peruvian origin or descent who access our site for the latest in entertainment and news and to connect with their culture while living in the United States,” said Michel Ibañez, Head of Programmatic and Data at América TV.

“Our network of 350+ publisher properties across LATAM, Spain, and the U.S. allows H Code to engage Hispanics digitally and connect them more effectively with brands than anyone else in the business,” adds Pablo Rivera, VP of Publisher Development for H Code. This news follows other exclusive partnership deals with publishers like Artear and Metro LATAM covering Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and more.

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code is the leading digital advertising platform reaching U.S. Hispanic consumers at scale. The company was formed to better connect brands and advertisers with U.S. Hispanics online. It reaches this niche audience by bringing together targetable data, the right inventory, and impactful creative. Through H Code’s platform, brands can more effectively reach Hispanics than with any other organization in the Hispanic market. Key clients include Disney Theatrical, Toyota, Walmart, Delta Air Lines, Chase, Kaiser Permanente, Clorox, Verizon, USPS, and more.