BioLabs@NYULangone Welcomes MEND as Newest Resident

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioLabs@NYULangone today announced that MEND, a company developing nutritional interventions to enhance patient outcomes across a range of conditions, has been selected as the newest resident of the biotech coworking facility.

MEND will join a growing community of innovative startups and entrepreneurs at BioLabs@NYULangone, a life sciences hub in the heart of New York City featuring 50,000 square feet of fully-equipped lab and office space. BioLabs@NYULangone is a partnership between BioLabs, a membership-based network of shared lab facilities located in the nation’s key biotech innovation clusters, and NYU Langone Health, one of the nation’s top medical research centers.

“We are creating the premier life science coworking facility in New York City through the strength and diversity of our resident companies,” said Nishta Rao, acting managing director of BioLabs@NYULangone. "We're proud to support the growth of MEND at BioLabs@NYULangone, where they'll be working side by side with others like them pursuing breakthrough technologies and products.”

“BioLabs@NYULangone selects residents like MEND through a competitive committee review process designed to identify early-stage startups with the highest potential for growth and success,” said Robert J. Schneider, Ph.D., associate dean for biomedical innovation and commercialization at NYU Langone Health, who co-led the development of BioLabs@NYULangone. “We are excited to welcome MEND into this community as we continue to build a thriving life science ecosystem in New York City.”

“MEND was founded on a core mission to help people heal and live their healthiest,” said MEND founder and CEO Eziah Syed. “Being at BioLabs@NYULangone will give us an advantage in attracting top science and engineering talent, while allowing us to collaborate with other like-minded companies that are finding transformative solutions for today’s health care challenges.”

MEND’s nutritional interventions are intended to improve patient outcomes in a number of areas including orthopedics, traumatic brain injury, muscle catabolism, cosmetic surgery and aging. The company’s evidence-based products have received multiple awards for science and innovation, and have been adopted by science-focused clients from the medical community, U.S. special forces and professional sports leagues.

In addition to on-demand office and lab space, membership at BioLabs@NYULangone provides on-site business support services and unparalleled access to capital and industry partners. The coworking facility is sponsored by major pharmaceutical companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim. Last year, BioLabs@NYULangone received a $5 million grant and sponsorship from Lifesci NYC, New York City Economic Development Corporation’s $500 million commitment to establish New York City as a global leader in life sciences R&D and innovation. BioLabs@NYULangone residents may also apply to START-UP NY, an Empire State Development initiative that provides incentives for new and expanding businesses to grow in New York. BioLabs@NYULangone is the only life science coworking facility in Manhattan that offers this benefit.

About BioLabs

A membership-based network of shared laboratory facilities located in key geographies with proven biotech innovation clusters, BioLabs offers beautifully designed coworking environments that pair fully equipped and supported lab, office, and event spaces with relevant programming and unparalleled access to capital and industry partners. These fertile, supportive ecosystems allow young companies to shift their focus from startup operations to experimentation and innovation, so they can reach their scientific potential quickly and achieve business success. Companies can start with a single lab bench and scale up as they grow. The expanding BioLabs network now comprises sites in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts; Durham, North Carolina; San Carlos, San Diego and San Francisco, California; New York City; Princeton, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; as well as sites being developed with international partners. For more information or to apply for admission, please visit www.biolabs.io.

This release does not constitute an endorsement by NYU Langone of any company in the BioLabs@NYULangone coworking facility or their products.