RRD and Marketing Evolution Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Clients Improve the Performance of their Marketing Investments

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE:RRD), a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, today announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Marketing Evolution, provider of the most powerful marketing measurement and optimization solutions.

With this new agreement, RRD will provide clients with best-in-class marketing attribution capabilities through Marketing Evolution’s advanced decision-making platform, while Marketing Evolution will benefit from RRD’s strong analytic consulting resources and customer insight capabilities. Together, the companies will provide marketers with deeper insights into their customers’ behaviors across both online and offline channels, in order to maximize the return on their marketing programs.

“Today’s consumers expect personalized, relevant customer experiences, regardless of channel, and marketers are rapidly evolving to meet those demands — while under continued pressure to measure the return on their investment,” said Doug Ryan, President, RRD Marketing Solutions. “Through this agreement, RRD will pair our deep customer insights with Marketing Evolution’s attribution and optimization capabilities, allowing marketers to move closer towards truly measurable engagement with individual customers.”

Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in marketing measurement and optimization solutions,1 Marketing Evolution’s marketing measurement and optimization platform improves marketing spend and campaign measurement through integrated, person-level data that delivers the most accurate attribution and media optimization recommendations. The platform equips marketers with the insights to prove the effectiveness of their marketing activities at all stages of the buyer journey, with detailed performance measurement that shows how brand investments directly impact sales.

“RRD has led thousands of clients to optimize customer engagement – through inspired content, meaningful interactions and predictive insights,” said Rex Briggs, CEO and founder of Marketing Evolution. “Marketing Evolution’s agreement with RRD will empower their clients to maximize the value of their marketing data – to truly measure the performance of every campaign at the person level and create a great customer experience while directly connecting the line between marketing and sales.”

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 39,500 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies. For more information, visit rrd.com.

About Marketing Evolution

Marketing Evolution provides the most powerful marketing measurement and optimization solutions that increase campaign performance, sales, and engagement. Leveraging patented technology and data from hundreds of sources, our breakthrough person-level approach provides marketers with actionable insights to prospectively recommend media, message, and budget allocation. Forward-looking brands rely on Marketing Evolution to deliver accurate unified marketing measurement across both online and offline channels, while maximizing their media spend, marketing return on investment (ROI), and brand impact. To learn more, please visit www.marketingevolution.com.

