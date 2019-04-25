ESET Partners with Alphabet’s Chronicle

SAN DIEGO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced it has partnered with Chronicle, an Alphabet company, to provide essential validation on security incidents and alerts within Backstory, Chronicle’s global cloud service where companies can privately upload, store, and analyze their internal security telemetry to detect and investigate potential attacks. ESET’s partnership with Backstory will provide customers enhanced insight enabling better protection from advanced persistent threats.

With more than 30 years of cybersecurity innovation, ESET protects over 110 million users in 200 countries and territories globally. Almost 40 percent of ESET’s employees work in research and development, keeping both ESET customers and the world at large safe from the latest and most advanced cyberthreats. ESET’s threat intelligence data blocks targeted attacks, protects against phishing, stops botnets and detects advanced persistent threats.

“Our partnership with Chronicle will lead to simpler, faster and more streamlined remediation of advanced persistent cyber threats,” said Tony Anscombe, global security evangelist and industry ambassador, ESET. “Together, customers will be able to quickly understand incidents in more detail, take the appropriate actions and stay one step ahead of bad actors. This truly will make the world a safer place,” added Anscombe.

“We are thrilled to bring onboard ESET as an Insight Partner,” said Ansh Patnaik, Chief Product Officer, Chronicle. “As a global platform designed to analyze enterprise security telemetry, Backstory provides more value to customers when it’s integrated with other key technologies within the customers’ networks. We believe our collaboration with ESET gives customers a broader, more accurate view of threats within their networks.”

For more information, visit ESET.com.

About ESET

For 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services for businesses and consumers worldwide. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security, to encryption and two-factor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use products give consumers and businesses the peace of mind to enjoy the full potential of their technology. ESET unobtrusively protects and monitors 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption.

Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company. Backed by R&D centers worldwide, ESET became the first IT security company to earn 100 Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single “in-the-wild” malware without interruption since 2003. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.