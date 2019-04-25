Home Field Sights and Sounds Make Game Day Gatherings Better

Enable the projector by connecting a cable line in, or by connecting a laptop computer, and streaming the game through your cable or satellite provider's app. (Photo: Exmark)

Position the projector screen on the outer perimeter of the gathering space to maximize guest viewing area. Be sure projector placement doesn't impede foot traffic. (Photo: Exmark)

In the second video of Exmark's 2019 Game Day Tips series, Home Field Sights and Sounds, Matt Stinchcomb offers two cost-effective options for presenting an authentic home field feel at your next game day gathering.

BEATRICE, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sports fans won’t want to miss Exmark’s all new Game Day Tips video series. Hosted by ESPN commentator, SEC Network analyst and college football Hall of Famer, Matt Stinchcomb, each of the five new topical videos provide the know-how to pull off big game watch parties in your own back yard.

“Once you’ve determined where your game day gathering spot is going to be, it’s time to focus on why everyone is coming over – to watch the game.”

Stinchcomb says that while elaborate, hard-wired outdoor audio/visual systems top many sports fans’ wish lists, the reality is such systems often come with a number of inherent challenges. Hefty price tags, weather resistance shortcomings and labor-intensive installations are issues many owners face.

“And once they’re in place, they’re anything but easy to relocate,” he adds.

The first alternative Stinchcomb recommends is a projector and screen setup using an inflatable or retractable projection screen.

“Budget-friendly projector and screen combos can be purchased or rented for far less than a traditional exterior entertainment setup. And, just as important, they can be positioned in a back yard area to best suit the specific viewing party type and size.”

Setup of a projector and screen is quick and easy. First, position the screen in the desired area, preferably on the outer perimeter of the gathering space to maximize viewing sidelines.

Next, position the projector at the proper distance from the screen, which Stinchcomb says is generally calculated by multiplying the screen width in inches by the projector’s throw rate.

“Be sure the projector placement doesn’t impede foot traffic, and tape down all electrical cords to eliminate trip hazards. Finally, enable the projector by running a cable line in, or by connecting a laptop and streaming the game through your cable or satellite provider’s app,” he advises.

The second option Stinchcomb offers for creating a memorable game day experience is even easier and less expensive to execute than a projector and screen setup.

“Take an existing in-home television outdoors, with a wireless connection to your cable or satellite provider…and let the games begin.”

For a limited time, when fans purchase select Exmark Radius or Lazer Z zero-turn mowers they have the opportunity to purchase an upgrade to one of 30+ limited edition, full-suspension collegiate seats. Not only does the seat show fandom, the full suspension system offers a dramatic improvement in comfort compared to non-suspension designs.

Visit Exmark.com/college to view each of Exmark’s new Game Day Tips videos and see complete details of the 2019 Exmark Game Changer Sales Event, including participating teams and Exmark dealers.

