Carr Signs a New Lease at 2311 Wilson Boulevard

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carr Properties announced today that it has signed a 25,000 SF agreement with Industrious, the largest premium flexible workspace provider in the U.S., at Carr Properties’ 2311 Wilson Boulevard property in Arlington VA. Industrious will occupy the entire third floor and will offer coworking and private offices for teams of various sizes. It is expected to be open for business Q1 2020.

Commenting on the partnership, Jackson Prentice, Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management at Carr Properties said, “We are so pleased to partner with Industrious at 2311 Wilson. Industrious’ passion and commitment to hospitality completely aligns with the new Carr Experience and our dedication to an unrivaled experience in our buildings. The Carr-Industrious partnership – together with Carr’s upcoming retail offerings of Solidcore and For Five Coffee – ensures a dynamic, vibrant environment for our customers at 2311 Wilson.”

“Carr Properties is a thoughtful and innovative landlord,” said Justin Stewart, President, and Co-Founder of Industrious. “Their vision and approach to reinventing the workplace experience aligns with the Industrious mission of providing an amazing day at work; we are proud to be their operating partner at 2311 Wilson.”

2311 Wilson is a LEED Gold certified office development just one block from the Court House Metro station. The building was completed in 2018 and features an elegant two-story lobby, full-height glass curtain walls, and column-free floor plates. 2311 Wilson offers the highest-quality office environment in the heart of Arlington including on-site daycare, dedicated park, fitness center, shared rooftop amenity, conference center, secure bike room, and electric car charging stations.

About Carr Properties

Carr Properties is a privately held real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires and develops high-quality office properties in Washington, D.C., and Boston, MA. The company currently owns a portfolio of 17 commercial office properties totaling approximately 4.7 million square feet, as well as, a pipeline of five development projects that include: The Wilson and The Elm Development in Bethesda, MD; Signal House in the Union Market area of Washington, D.C.; and One Congress in Boston, MA. Upon completion, these projects will add 2.4 million SF of trophy-quality office space to the company’s portfolio. The company is continuing to expand its portfolio through strategic investments in the Washington, D.C., and Boston, MA areas.

About Industrious

Industrious is the largest premium flexible workspace provider in the U.S. with over 65 locations in more than 40 U.S. cities. Its Workplace Experience platform, which pairs thoughtfully-designed spaces with hospitality-driven services and amenities, has reshaped the concept of coworking into a scalable solution for companies of all sizes and stages. Since its founding in 2013, Industrious has helped thousands of companies scale their businesses while maintaining the highest NPS scores in the industry. For more information, visit www.industriousoffice.com.