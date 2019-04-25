UiPath Supports Byte Back to Prepare the Workforce of the Future

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, the leading robotic process automation (RPA) software company, today announced a partnership with Byte Back, a DC-based nonprofit with 22 years of experience providing inclusive tech education. The collaboration aims to create a pathway for more diversity in tech and enable adults who have been traditionally left out of the digital economy to enter living-wage careers using RPA.

Beginning earlier this year, UiPath offered a four-month program designed to teach students about RPA through business analyst training and three levels of developer training. Through this course, enrolled students were taught about robotics through a blended experience of online classes, in-class mentoring and class activities. Students learned how to identify business processes that could be automated, understand where efficiencies could be created and develop and implement the required bots.

The first cohort of 11 students has completed and passed the first two phases of the curriculum. The program will culminate with a certification exam, administered by an independent facility.

“It was a big blessing to get into Byte Back’s UiPath class,” said Mario Fernandez, a student in the class. “This training will definitely help my resume and my career in tech.”

UiPath welcomed the students to its Together Washington event today to learn about the use cases and opportunities for RPA in local federal agencies. The company also announced that those students who complete the course and pass the test will be offered full-time jobs at UiPath partner Anika Systems, a Leesburg, VA-based small business consulting company.

“This program has piqued my interest in computer science and possibly changed the direction of my career,” said Tasneem Abdus-Shakur, a Byte Back student. “It excites me to become one of the grassroots individuals who may enable change with how work is approached in daily life.”

“I’m grateful Byte Back and UiPath teamed up to offer such cutting-edge RPA technology training,” said Carla Chambers, a Byte Back student. “Such an opportunity means that no willing and able members of the community are left behind in pursuit of a career in technology.”

“UiPath’s goal to democratize RPA and Byte Back’s goal to put ‘Tech Within Reach’ made this partnership as easy as building a robot,” said Jim Walker, UiPath federal CTO and director of public sector marketing. “Often we hear about a digital workforce of the future, but the future is here. With Anika’s announcement, our students can be on the leading edge of the AI employment wave. Our desire to get them ‘work ready’ is only surpassed by their personal drive and determination. Partnering with Byte Back and the efforts of the students both inspires and humbles our team.”

“Imagine what poverty in this country would look like if everybody had the opportunity to have a living-wage career in tech,” said Elizabeth Lindsey, executive director of Byte Back. “Together, UiPath and Byte Back are providing skills that will drive the workplace of the future, and we’re fortunate to have a partner that is leading the industry in AI and automation.”

UiPath firmly believes in preparing the workforce of the future. According to research from Brookings, under-represented groups are likely to be the most affected by automation. This intentionally inclusive initiative is a proof point of the strides UiPath is taking to make this a reality. In addition to its work with Byte Back, UiPath also provides the broader community with opportunities to learn and collaborate through free online training via the UiPath Academy and the Academic Alliance, which partners with colleges and universities.

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the “automation first” era – championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company’s enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

Recently named by Comparably as the 6th happiest place to work and the 11th best company culture among large businesses, UiPath has become one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in history.

About Byte Back

Byte Back provides a pathway of inclusive tech training that leads to living-wage careers. As a leader in digital inclusion since 1997, Byte Back has helped hundreds of graduates launch living-wage careers that use technology. In 2018, 50 graduates were hired, earning $27,599 more per year than before Byte Back training. Please see more at byteback.org.