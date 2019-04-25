Rockford Mutual Concludes Implementation of Guidewire InsuranceNow via Guidewire Cloud for Core Operations

ROCKFORD, Ill. & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockford Mutual Insurance Company, a Midwest Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance provider, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform P&C insurers rely upon, today announced that Rockford Mutual has successfully implemented Guidewire InsuranceNow™, a core component of Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ via Guidewire Cloud™, to its commercial package policy and farm lines of business. With the completion of this project, InsuranceNow is now implemented across the company to modernize its technology platform and transform the way it operates across all of its lines of business.

William Hanby, chief information officer, Rockford Mutual said, “It is important for insurers to recognize that unless they evolve their technology, it will be difficult for them to compete in the marketplace in the future. Our previous environment consisted of disparate systems and processes that required a wide variety of technical skills to maintain, leading to a high level of complexity that affected our speed to market.”

“The all-in-one nature of InsuranceNow and using configuration to make changes made the implementation process faster and less risky, giving us a high level of confidence in a successful project,” continued Hanby. “Feedback from our users has been positive so far; they really like the system’s intuitiveness and the new features and functionality available to them.”

“We congratulate Rockford Mutual on the successful conclusion of its InsuranceNow implementation project,” said David Burns, vice president, Professional Services, InsuranceNow, Guidewire Software. “We applaud the company’s mission of providing exceptional service, innovation, security, and ease of doing business to its agents and customers, and are pleased that our P&C core Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is enabling Rockford Mutual to adapt and succeed in a rapidly-changing insurance market.”

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company primarily writes automobile, homeowners, farmowners, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Policies are produced with our independent agents appointed throughout our areas of operation. Rockford Mutual Insurance is helping families, individuals and businesses today and during their time of need by providing exceptional service, innovation, security, ease of doing business and paying claims promptly and fairly. This is accomplished by hiring the best associates, cultivating their talents, living our core values while leveraging technology.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

