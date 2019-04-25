Immersion Brings the Power of Touch to Konica Minolta’s Latest Electronic Office Equipment

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immersion Corp. (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, today announced its technology is now enhancing Konica Minolta, Inc.’s latest multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), the bizhub C360i / C300i / C250i /C4050i / C3350i. Konica Minolta provides solutions and optimization for the office environment with a combination of MFPs and IT services.

Haptic effects incorporated into MFP touch panels create a more intuitive interface. Haptics enhances how users interact with office equipment when, for example, an operator taps the machine’s touch panel to direct it to print a document, his action is confirmed with tactile feedback.

The sense of touch can make Konica Minolta machines easier to use, more intuitively designed, and more technologically advanced by:

Decreasing input errors through enhanced tactile confirmation

Improving transaction speed, making it fast and easy to get print jobs done

Adding a sense of comfort and familiarity with tactile feedback replacing physical button and keyboard presses

“Konica Minolta’s new MFP is on the leading edge of innovation, and we look forward to seeing how the power of touch will further differentiate its next wave of office equipment,” said Nobumitsu Shimada, Immersion's Sr. Director, APAC Sales. “Increasingly, haptics is being adopted in markets from automotive to mobile to the Internet of Things, and Konica Minolta is a great example of how tactile feedback can enhance office equipment.”

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. With more than 3,500 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

About Konica Minolta’s Office Business

As one of the leading MFP manufacturers in the world, Konica Minolta provides high-performance, high-quality products to offices around the world to help its clients improve productivity. In particular, Konica Minolta achieved the leading share in the global A3 color MFP market — one of its initial focus areas. The company also offers a range of other high-added-value products and services including an information security solution combining advanced IT technologies, mobile printing solutions, intuitive operations, and environmentally-friendly services with low-power consumption design.

