Deka Lash Open Second Location in Palm Beach Area

CANONSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deka Lash, the experts in eyelashes, announced today the opening of their newest studio in Florida. The studio located in Delray Beach is owned and operated by father and son team Michael and Rick Dorfman.

Deka Lash provides semi-permanent eyelash extensions featuring a unique in-studio experience, online booking and extended hours including weekend appointments. Deka Lash’s highly trained and licensed lash artists take their time to ensure quality applications, designed to fit each individual client’s eye shape and lifestyle.

The Dorfmans come to the brand with impressive and esteemed backgrounds. For over 35 years Michael owned and operated multi-disciplinary medical centers treating patients through physical therapy, chiropractic, pain management and orthopedics. Looking to expand his business portfolio and the opportunity to partner with his son, in 2014 he and Rick opened the first of two My Salon Suite.

Rick is a proud graduate of University of Michigan, attained his Juris Doctorate from Rutgers School of Law and his MBA from NYU-Stern School of Business. He has practiced law in Michigan, New York, New Jersey and Florida. In 2013 he moved his family to the warmth of Florida for the opportunity to work with his father with the My Salon Suite franchise. Always looking for a next great idea, when the Deka Lash concept was presented they knew it was the business for them. “We were searching for a business where we could be affordable, efficient with the customers’ time and better than the competition – Deka Lash filled all the criteria,” says Rick. “The founders have created a great culture and the investment and commitment toward the lash artists and perfecting their talents makes this brand second to none.”

This is the first of three studios in the Palm Beach County area for this dynamic father and son team. “I’m so excited about building and growing this brand in the Palm Beach area and doing it with my son makes it even better,” says Michael.

Deka Lash Delray Beach is now open and located at 14851 Lyons Road in the Delray Marketplace. The studio is open Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday the studio opens at 11 a.m. For additional information please go to dekalash.com.

To celebrate their studio opening, the Dorfmans will be doing a weeklong Grand Opening celebration that is open to the public, from April 29th to May 5th. Their studio will be having studio tours, refreshments, give-a-ways and pricing specials.

About Deka Lash

Deka Lash was founded in 2011 by Jennifer and Michael Blair, with the vision to create everyday confidence through beautiful lashes that are affordable and accessible to everyone. Deka Lash Studios are modern retail salons which apply semi-permanent custom eyelash extensions by highly trained lash artists to the clients' own lashes, providing a variety of looks and styles. The concept began franchising in 2016 and to date has 54 studios open in 23 states. In 2019, Deka Lash earned the rank of #138 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Fastest Growing Franchise List. For additional information visit dekalash.com.