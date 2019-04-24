UNSW Sydney Joins InStride’s Global Learning Services Enterprise

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNSW Sydney is the first internationally-based university to partner with InStride, a learning service enterprise. InStride, which launched earlier this month, will forge ties with public and private organizations to connect them with a growing network of the highest-quality institutions around the world.

“We are honored to have UNSW Sydney join InStride and expand our international reach to offer world-leading online degrees and credentials,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO of InStride. “With this addition, we are realizing our mission to serve as the key link between universities and employers, providing career-boosting, life-changing opportunities for employees to obtain the most impactful university degrees available globally.”

UNSW President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ian Jacobs, welcomed UNSW's partnership with InStride, saying higher education must keep pace with the ever-changing demands of the 21st century.

"More and more we see that accessibility to education, whether it is physical distance, cost or time, can be an obstacle to people gaining new skills which keep them competitive in the workplace," said Professor Jacobs. "This partnership will help support a culture of lifelong learning and allow employers to give staff educational opportunities no matter what stage of their career."

UNSW is ranked 45th in the world according to the 2019 QS World University Rankings. The University joins InStride's founding partner Arizona State University, recognized by U.S. News and World Report as the country’s most innovative university. ASU’s successful existing relationships with innovative companies, such as Starbucks, served as the catalyst for the new company, with plans for more employers and universities to be added in the coming months.

The social and economic benefits of higher education are well-documented and include higher earnings and increased social mobility, greater civic participation and stronger health outcomes. Further, organizations around the world are pointing to the development of human capital as their number one priority for growth and competitiveness.

ABOUT INSTRIDE

InStride is reinventing the education of today’s workforce, working with employers to provide opportunities to degrees and credentials for their employees and partners, through the highest-quality universities and colleges. Founded as a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU), U.S. News and World Report’s most innovative university, and The Rise Fund, a global impact investing fund managed by TPG, InStride is a public-benefit corporation that aims to become the indispensable human capital partner of organizations, helping them unlock the full potential of the university ecosystem and provide meaningful, life-changing impacts for their employees.

ABOUT UNSW SYDNEY

UNSW Sydney is a powerhouse of cutting-edge research, teaching and innovation. We are one of the top 100 universities in the world, with more than 62,000 students and a 7,000-strong research community. Located in Sydney, Australia, the University was established in 1949 with a specific focus on the scientific, technological and professional disciplines. UNSW is committed to making a difference through pioneering research and preparing the next generation of talented global citizens for career success. UNSW is a founding member of the Group of Eight, a coalition of Australia’s leading research-intensive universities, and the prestigious Universitas 21 international network. The main UNSW campus is located on a 38-hectare site at Kensington, seven kilometres from the centre of Sydney. Other major campuses are Art & Design in Paddington and UNSW Canberra at the Australian Defence Force Academy.

