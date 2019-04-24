CMCC Global Partners with Certus One to Launch LOOM Validator

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CMCC Global, one of Asia’s first blockchain focused VCs, announces the launch of a new validator on LOOM. This validator is the result of a partnership between CMCC Global and Certus One, with CMCC Global being the capital provider and Certus One the technology provider. The validator, branded "Certus One | CMCC Global", is now live and accepting external delegation.

The launch of this validator demonstrates CMCC’s commitment to supporting its portfolio companies. The validator will play an important role in verifying transactions and contributing security to the LOOM network. It will be a key piece of infrastructure for the platform which enables scalable decentralized applications to be deployed on Ethereum, EOS and Tron.

"LOOM has proved to be one of the few platforms with growing developer interest, a clear path to adoption and a team that consistently deploys upgrades and new initiatives. We are excited to contribute to the ecosystem with this new partnership and validator," said Charlie Morris, co-founder of CMCC Global. "We are pleased to be partnering with Certus One on this venture. Certus One has proved to be a leading technology provider in the validator space after their winning performance on the Cosmos Game of Stakes. The team's in-depth understanding of Tendermint, used by LOOM, is exceptional and we are thrilled to be working with the team."

“We are very excited to be partnering with a tech-savvy fund like CMCC, who have a deep understanding of the nuances of Proof of Stake technologies,” said Hendrik Hofstadt, CEO at Certus One. “In our continued effort to provide value to the Proof of Stake ecosystem by running the most secure and stable validation infrastructure, such partnerships have proven to be invaluable.”

In a statement from Matthew Campbell, CEO of LOOM, he said “We are excited to have CMCC Global and Certus One join forces to become the latest PlasmaChain validator. Their commitment to the network brings added security and further supports the credibility of our growing ecosystem. Certus One is a leading validator, as shown by their performance in the Cosmos Game of Stakes and their popularity on the Cosmos network. CMCC Global brings a global reach, with their presence in Asia and North America, and is one of the most tech savvy VC funds. We are pleased to welcome this partnership to the Loom validator family.”

LOOM is a layer 2 scaling solution that is currently running on Ethereum, EOS and TRON. The platform acts as a network of sidechains, which allows for highly-scalable dapps to be deployed that are backed by the security of a layer 1 protocol. There are many benefits of this system including the ability to run faster dapps without scaling constraints and the ability for dapps to enjoy gas-less transactions with sub-second transaction times.

In order to operate the network of sidechains, LOOM needs a set of validators to run nodes and verify transactions. The Certus One | CMCC Global validator is now one of largest of the 21 validators securing and powering the network.

About CMCC Global

CMCC Global was founded in 2016 and is one of Asia’s first venture capital funds focused solely on blockchain investments. Today it manages three funds and has offices in Asia and North America. The CMCC team has a mixture of deep technical and business experience.

CMCC Global believes that blockchain technology is bringing about the next era of the Internet, which will facilitate the movement of value rather than just information. The core thesis of the company is to invest in the “core technical and social infrastructure” that will power this new Internet of Value. CMCC believes that there will be regional disparities in blockchain platforms and that the speed of adoption will vary geographically. CMCC looks for teams with a clear path to adoption and it leverages global relationships to help its portfolio companies bridge the East-West divide.

About Certus One

Certus One is a premier validator for distributed ledger technology (DLT). Leveraging cutting-edge enterprise architecture, Certus One paves the way for validators by offering impenetrable, robust, and reliable infrastructure for proof-of-stake blockchains as well as deep expertise with the underlying protocols and technologies.

The team demonstrated their technology in the Cosmos Game of Stakes where they competed with over 100 teams and placed first, and have set the industry standard for blockchain validator architecture. Certus One works closely with blockchain projects, funds, custodians, and enterprises to provide turnkey staking solutions.