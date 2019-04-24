April is World Landscape Architecture Month

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) devotes the month of April to celebrating the work of landscape architects and raising awareness of the profession.
What is Landscape Architecture?
Landscape architecture encompasses the analysis, planning, design, management, and stewardship of the natural and built environment through science and design. Well-known examples of landscape architecture include Central Park in New York City; the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.; the Oklahoma City National Memorial; and Chicago's Millennium Park.
Landscape architecture includes both ionic and neighborhood places, including local parks, residential communities, commercial developments, and downtown streetscapes.
Approximately 16,400 landscape architects are licensed in the United States. Licensure is required in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Landscape architecture is one of only around 60 professions to be licensed in all 50 states.
What do Landscape Architects Do?
Landscape architects analyze, plan, design, manage, and nurture the built and natural environments. Landscape architects have a significant impact on communities and quality of life. They design parks, campuses, streetscapes, trails, plazas, and other projects that help define a community.
According to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), landscape architecture services contributed $2.7 billion to the U.S. economy in 2015. Total industry output was $5.3 billion and “real” industry output, which is adjusted for inflation, was $6.68 billion. Some 26,000 landscape architects earned $2.4 billion.
About ASLA
Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. The Society’s mission is to advance landscape architecture through advocacy, communication, education and fellowship. Sustainability has been part of ASLA’s mission since its founding and is an overarching value that informs all of the Society’s programs and operations. ASLA has been a leader in demonstrating the benefits of green infrastructure and resilient development practices through the creation of its own green roof, co-development of the SITES® Rating System, and the creation of publicly accessible sustainable design resources.
