April is World Landscape Architecture Month

Landscape architects believe in the values of excellence, integrity, diversity, leadership, and stewardship in all facets of the profession. This recent panel discussion, which included Nancy Somerville, Hon. ASLA, executive vice president and CEO of the American Society of Landscape Architects, highlighted the need for more women in the design professions, including landscape architecture. Learn more about what ASLA is doing to bring voices of all backgrounds - including women, African Americans, and the Latinx community - into the profession.

The expertise of landscape architects to integrate built and natural systems into a sustainable future is increasingly important. ASLA is committed to bringing students of all ages, from all backgrounds, into landscape architecture. See why these students chose landscape architecture. Then learn more about how ASLA supports students at all levels.

Landscape architects don't only design for our future, they advocate for policies to make that possible at the local, state, and federal levels. ASLA is an active advocate for the profession on public policy involving licensure, the environment and sustainable design, livable communities, surface transportation, historic preservation, and storm-water management issues, among others. Learn more about what ASLA is working on and our upcoming Capitol Hill Advocacy Day. (Photo: Business Wire)

If you bring your kids to a local park, drive down a complete street every day, run on a trail, or pass a plaza on your walk to work - you are experiencing landscape architecture. Landscape architects design outdoor spaces from parks, campuses, streetscapes, trails, plazas, and other projects that help define our communities. To see real-world examples of landscape architecture, visit the National ASLA Instagram to see our #WLAM2019 Chapter Instagram Takeover. (Photo: Business Wire)

ASLA's Blue Ribbon Panel on Climate Change and Resilience. In 2017, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) convened a Blue Ribbon Panel on Climate Change and Resilience to offer communities strategies for adapting to global climate change and its impacts on human health and the environment. The panel was composed of leaders from landscape architecture, planning, engineering, architecture, public policy, and community engagement. The panel issued a report - Smart Policies for a Changing Climate - which outlines recommendations for how to design, construct, and maintain outdoor spaces that incorporate built and natural systems in a sustainable, climate-resilient way.

What is Landscape Architecture?

Landscape architecture encompasses the analysis, planning, design, management, and stewardship of the natural and built environment through science and design. Well-known examples of landscape architecture include Central Park in New York City; the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.; the Oklahoma City National Memorial; and Chicago's Millennium Park.

Landscape architecture includes both ionic and neighborhood places, including local parks, residential communities, commercial developments, and downtown streetscapes.

Approximately 16,400 landscape architects are licensed in the United States. Licensure is required in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Landscape architecture is one of only around 60 professions to be licensed in all 50 states.

What do Landscape Architects Do?

Landscape architects analyze, plan, design, manage, and nurture the built and natural environments. Landscape architects have a significant impact on communities and quality of life. They design parks, campuses, streetscapes, trails, plazas, and other projects that help define a community.

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), landscape architecture services contributed $2.7 billion to the U.S. economy in 2015. Total industry output was $5.3 billion and “real” industry output, which is adjusted for inflation, was $6.68 billion. Some 26,000 landscape architects earned $2.4 billion.

About ASLA

Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. The Society’s mission is to advance landscape architecture through advocacy, communication, education and fellowship. Sustainability has been part of ASLA’s mission since its founding and is an overarching value that informs all of the Society’s programs and operations. ASLA has been a leader in demonstrating the benefits of green infrastructure and resilient development practices through the creation of its own green roof, co-development of the SITES® Rating System, and the creation of publicly accessible sustainable design resources.

