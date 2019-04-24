StemExpress Announces New Distribution Partnerships

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To continue meeting the needs of clients around the world, StemExpress announces the expansion of its existing distribution network in the Asia Pacific region, adding to their current partnerships with companies in North America, Europe, and North Africa.

StemExpress now includes distribution partnerships with ATCG Limited (Hong Kong), Kim & Friends, Inc. (Korea), BIOTOOLS, Co. (Taiwan), Axil Scientific Pte Ltd (Singapore) and Custom Science (Australia).

“We play an integral role in advancing medical research on a global scale and are pleased to partner with like-minded organizations,” said Matt Phillips, vice president, marketing and sales.

Each distributor shares the same passion for timely access to high-quality biological material and shows a strong customer support system with excellent technical support and customer service ensuring topnotch client care.

The global market of regenerative medicine and cell and gene therapy is rising exponentially. Expecting to grow 35% by the year 2035, with a large area of growth occurring in Asia and Australia, StemExpress’ new partnerships will guarantee the timely supply of quality blood products to aid in the growing demands of the market to help advance medical research.

About StemExpress, LLC

Headquartered in Folsom, CA, StemExpress is the leading global Biospecimen provider of human primary cells and blood products. StemExpress has a reliable and streamlined process starting with donor recruitment to shipping the final product guaranteeing every sample has the highest purity, viability, and quality.

For more information, please visit https://www.stemexpress.com/distributors/ or call 530-303-3828.