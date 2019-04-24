Frontier Communications Renews ‘Pewter Partnership’ with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Through 2024

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced that the communications company will continue to be the “official residential television and Internet provider” for the Bucs through 2024.

As part of the multi-year agreement, first entered into in 2016, the Buccaneers and Frontier will work together to engage fans throughout the Tampa community. The partnership allows for integrated marketing initiatives, such as exclusive sweepstake, products and services access and demos, Buccaneers-themed Street Team activations and fan- focused contests. Significant branding in Raymond James Stadium is also part of the partnership. Terms were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased to continue our partnership as the official TV and internet provider of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. FiOS by Frontier and the Bucs are a great combination of speed, reliability and performance,” said Frontier’s South Region Senior Vice President of Operations Melanie Williams. “This long-term commitment to the Bucs and our customers is another example of our strong presence in the market.”

The 2019 season brings a new coaching staff to the Bucs and a continuing commitment to bring the best NFL franchise to the community, both on the field and with business partnerships.

“A big part of the fan experience is mobile technology that depends on reliable streaming and broadband networks. We are excited to extend our partnership with Frontier Communications because they are leaders in the TV and Internet industries,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “We have enjoyed great success with Frontier over the years and look forward to creating new ways to engage Buccaneer fans at home and in Raymond James Stadium.”

FiOS offers the only 100 percent, all-fiber network connected directly to consumer households on a singular, unshared network connection. This allows Frontier to offer the fastest, two-way introductory speed of 200/200 Megabits per second (Mbps) to the 1.4 million premises that can access the fiber network in parts of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco and Polk counties.

Broadband reliability at all hours of the day, less latency for gamers, crystal clear HD-TV signals, and plenty of capacity for multiple devices in the household are highlights of Frontier’s service. With the all fiber-optic network, Buccaneers fans with FiOS by Frontier can expect Internet upload speeds as fast as download speeds, superior reliability, unmatched gaming, streaming and device sharing and an all-digital HD-TV picture quality and sound that brings the action on the field into your living room.

Frontier’s fiber customers can choose to enjoy the Internet at speeds many times higher than the national average. Customers have the option of five speed tiers, starting at 50/50 Mbps and going up to One Gigabit service¹.

1 Speeds not available in all areas

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business Edge™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com and www.frontier.com/careers.

About Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in their 43rd year as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference’s South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled six division championships, one conference championship and one Super Bowl Championship. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Family Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.