Northfield Bank Selects Sagent for Contact Center Support

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagent today announced its white-labeled service Contact Center Support has been selected by Northfield Bank, a full-service New York/New Jersey metropolitan area bank with $4.4 billion in assets and 40 branch locations, to strengthen customer service support.

Sagent will handle calls from Northfield’s customers related to online banking and general deposit and loan account customer service questions.

Northfield recognizes that as online channels grow, they need to provide the same high level of support their customers have come to expect offline. With Sagent’s decades of experience, attention to detail, and ability to quickly handle customer calls, Northfield will be able to increase customer satisfaction through enhanced call support during extended hours including nights and weekends.

“With Sagent’s proficiency and expertise with our Fiserv account processing system, as well as their excellent track record of call center operations, our customers can expect world-class support that reflects the Northfield brand,” says Michael Widmer, EVP of Operations, Northfield Bank.

“We are honored that Northfield entrusts us to provide call center support for their customers,” says Stephen Bissett, VP, Client Services, Sagent Lending Technologies. “We know customer loyalty is directly linked to positive experiences online including the support they receive. That’s why we have an unwavering dedication to quality with remarkable response times to ensure that we make the banking experience better for everyone.”

About Sagent Lending Technologies

Sagent Lending Technologies improves the lending experience for everyone. The company’s suite of comprehensive origination, servicing, and processing offerings come together to deliver flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions that deliver on the brand commitments of our clients. With solutions from Sagent, lenders and servicers can delight borrowers, increase efficiency, and improve agility in a demanding compliance environment. Sagent is a joint venture that combines Fiserv Inc.’s decades of market-leading lending expertise with Warburg Pincus’ skill in growing technology companies. Visit www.sagentlending.com to learn more.

About Northfield Bank

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, is a $4.4 billion financial institution which operates 40 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union Counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.